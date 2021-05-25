Jonathan Van-Tam praises hospital staff on visit to Lincoln hospital
A lovely touch from JVT
England’s Lincolnshire-born Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Jonathan Van-Tam, personally thanked staff at Lincoln County Hospital during a visit to the county.
The Lincolnite’s Person of the Year for 2020, Boston-born Van-Tam has worked as an advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and took time out of his schedule to pay a visit to Lincoln.
During his trip he officially opened a new gastroenterology day case suite at Lincoln County Hospital, on the Dixon Ward.
Professor Van-Tam was also shown around the hospital’s new urgent treatment centre, which opened earlier in May, where he met staff from Lincolnshire Community Health Service NHS Trust.
JVT told staff: “Thank you for everything you have done during the COVID pandemic. It has been so difficult and so challenging and this is something you will remember for the rest of your careers.
“We now have a big job on to get the country back to normal and the health service back to normal and you are still a very vital part of that and so good luck and thank you again.”
Mr. Van-Tam has often been paying visits to the Princess Royal Sports Arena, the large COVID-19 vaccination centre in his home town of Boston, regularly offering his services to vaccinate people.
Andrew Morgan, chief executive of United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “This has been an amazing opportunity for our gastroenterology team to talk to Professor Van-Tam and show him how they have not only managed to achieve a £1million transformation of their ward during the pandemic, but also how they have created a new gastroenterology day case suite which will benefit so many of our patients.”