Fun fair returns to Lincoln South Common
Check out the rides!
Lincoln’s fun fair returns to the South Common on Friday evening with a range of thrilling rides and traditional fairground favourites, such as hot dogs and candy floss.
The bi-annual event was postponed in September last year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but it will be making a comeback when it runs between Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 22.
It will be open between 6pm and 10pm on weekdays and 2pm-10pm on Saturday, but closed on Sunday. Entry is priced at just £1 and there is free parking onsite.
A ride called Midnight Express is new for May 2021, while The Bomber will return along with the Matterhorn and Miami rides.
Family favourites such as the Twister, Waltzer and Dodgems, will also be included at the fair.
In addition to the adult and children’s rides, there will be games stalls and refreshments, including traditional fairground favourites such as hot dogs, burgers and candy floss, as well as dirty fries, ice cream and sweets.
The fair is run under the banner box the Showman’s Guild and one of the organisers Ashley Wood told The Lincolnite: “I am really excited and looking forward to it. We have missed being in Lincoln as we have been coming here for generations.
“We have had a good response from the public on social media and look forward to welcoming the people of Lincoln to this yearly event once again, albeit a month later than usual.”