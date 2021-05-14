Lincoln
May 14, 2021 5.16 pm

Fun fair returns to Lincoln South Common

Check out the rides!
Midnight Express is new for May 2021. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Lincoln’s fun fair returns to the South Common on Friday evening with a range of thrilling rides and traditional fairground favourites, such as hot dogs and candy floss.

The bi-annual event was postponed in September last year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but it will be making a comeback when it runs between Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 22.

It will be open between 6pm and 10pm on weekdays and 2pm-10pm on Saturday, but closed on Sunday. Entry is priced at just £1 and there is free parking onsite.

Crazy Wave. | Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Take a ride on Extreme. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Have a ride on Atmosphere Creator. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Or why not try the Dragon ride? | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A ride called Midnight Express is new for May 2021, while The Bomber will return along with the Matterhorn and Miami rides.

Family favourites such as the Twister, Waltzer and Dodgems, will also be included at the fair.

Family favourites, such as the Dodgems, are back again. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Super Bowl is another ride to check out at this year’s fair. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

In addition to the adult and children’s rides, there will be games stalls and refreshments, including traditional fairground favourites such as hot dogs, burgers and candy floss, as well as dirty fries, ice cream and sweets.

Fun for all the family. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The fair will run between May 14 and 22, 2021. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The fair is run under the banner box the Showman’s Guild and one of the organisers Ashley Wood told The Lincolnite: “I am really excited and looking forward to it. We have missed being in Lincoln as we have been coming here for generations.

“We have had a good response from the public on social media and look forward to welcoming the people of Lincoln to this yearly event once again, albeit a month later than usual.”

