Seven days without coronavirus deaths in Lincolnshire as cases drop again
Small decrease so far this week but no deaths
There have been seven days in a row without any coronavirus deaths in Lincolnshire, as cases dropped by nearly 5% so far this week.
The latest figures show there have been 238 new Coronavirus cases so far this week and no deaths — compared to 248 cases and three deaths last week.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday recorded 22 new cases in Lincolnshire, 11 in North Lincolnshire and four in North East Lincolnshire.
But the figures, which include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county, showed no further deaths.
NHS England has also reported no new local hospital deaths across Greater Lincolnshire’s four hospital trusts for the seventh day in a row, standing at 1,305 since the pandemic started.
National cases increased by 2,193 to 4,446,824, while deaths rose by 17 to 127,668.
In local news, a “handful” of Indian variant cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Lincolnshire, but local health bosses remain unconcerned at this time.
The variant has caused concerns after UK cases more than doubled in a week.
In some areas it is expected that second vaccine doses could be brought forwad to help tackle the worst-affected aras, while surge testing is already taking place.
Elsewhere, England’s R number range has increased to an estimated 0.8-1.1, meaning on average every 10 people infected will infect between 8 and 11 others.
It comes as Office for National Statistics figures show that about one in 1,340 people in the country had coronavirus in the week ending May 8, down from one in 1,180 the week prior.
Lateral flow testing sites for COVID-19 across Lincolnshire will begin winding down as local health bosses urge people to go to their local pharmacists or order online instead.
From Monday, May 17, pubs, bars, restaurants, and other hospitality venues will be able to reopen indoors as the easing of the coronavirus lockdown continues.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Friday, May 14
60,237 cases (up 37)
- 41,814 in Lincolnshire (up 22)
- 9,695 in North Lincolnshire (up 11)
- 8,728 in North East Lincolnshire (up four)
2,192 deaths (no change)
- 1,617 from Lincolnshire (no change)
- 307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,305 hospital deaths (no change)
- 812 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 451 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,446,824 UK cases, 127,668 deaths