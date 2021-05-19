Game on: Lincoln’s new Arcade Warehouse opens on Friday

The Arcade Warehouse will open in Lincoln on Friday and The Lincolnite was the first customer, gaining a sneak preview of the completed venue.

The new venue in the unit formerly occupied by Palmers of Lincoln on Dixon Street will open on May 21, with over 100 retro and modern gaming machines, Esports PCs and consoles, pool table, air hockey, VR, and a cafe and bar.

There will be an entry fee of £8.95 for two hours at the entertainment venue, which is suitable for all ages and children under five can enter free. Once this is paid you can play any of the games or activities inside at no extra cost.

Bookings must be made online ahead of visits to Arcade Warehouse, which is opening 12pm-8pm Monday to Thursday, 12pm-10pm on Fridays, and 10am-10pm at the weekend. It has created around 10 new jobs with the potential for more in the future.

There are arcade and gaming machines for all ages, including driving, shooting, retro, virtual reality, pinball and basketball games, as well as Guitar Hero, a DJ game, a PC gaming area and more. The gaming machines also include Police 24/7, with The Arcade Warehouse understood to have one of the only working ones in the UK.

The cafe and bar will serve alcoholic and soft drinks, such as milkshakes and ice blasts, and food including burgers, chips, hot dogs, pizza and Focaccia sandwiches.

Business IT professionals Caton Airey and Dan Rees started their own company PCSCUK Ltd in Scunthorpe in 2012 before opening a gaming shop in the town 24 months ago. They then launched The Arcade Warehouse in Scunthorpe, which reopened for business again on Monday, May 17.

After investing over £200,000 in the Lincoln site, they can’t wait go get started and Caton told The Lincolnite: “I am anxious and excited and hope we have a smooth open day. We can’t wait for families, children and adults alike, to be having loads of fun.”

See the rest of our gallery below: