May 19, 2021 11.08 am

Bargain chapel conversion has cinema room and garden bar

So many cool features!
The Chapel House is an impressive modernised conversion in the small village of Walcott. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

A four-bedroom chapel conversion has been put on the market for just £400,000, but has all the features of a million-pound home.

The Chapel House, on Walcott High Street, was listed by Savills on May 13 for a very reasonable price of £400,000.

For that asking price, you will get a stunning converted chapel house, complete with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cinema room and even an outside garden bar/kitchen area.

The property, originally built in 1869, has been converted into a modern home which can entertain all your friends no matter the weather.

This is what The Chapel House looks like inside:

The entrance hall is very grand and striking. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

The open and expansive dining/drawing room. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

How about your own mini-cinema room?! | Photo: Savills Lincoln

A stylish double aspect kitchen breakfast room with exposed beams on a vaulted ceiling. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

The garden bar is perfect for entertaining guests. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

It can even moonlight as an outdoor kitchen. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

When the sun is shining, surely it can’t get much better? | Photo: Savills Lincoln

And when it isn’t shining, don’t worry, you can just close the shutters. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

The master bedroom has a dressing room and ensuite. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

Tiled bathroom with shower and bathtub. | Photo: Savills Lincoln

