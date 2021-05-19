Bargain chapel conversion has cinema room and garden bar

A four-bedroom chapel conversion has been put on the market for just £400,000, but has all the features of a million-pound home.
The Chapel House, on Walcott High Street, was listed by Savills on May 13 for a very reasonable price of £400,000.
For that asking price, you will get a stunning converted chapel house, complete with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cinema room and even an outside garden bar/kitchen area.
The property, originally built in 1869, has been converted into a modern home which can entertain all your friends no matter the weather.
This is what The Chapel House looks like inside:
The entrance hall is very grand and striking. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
The open and expansive dining/drawing room. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
How about your own mini-cinema room?! | Photo: Savills Lincoln
A stylish double aspect kitchen breakfast room with exposed beams on a vaulted ceiling. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
The garden bar is perfect for entertaining guests. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
It can even moonlight as an outdoor kitchen. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
When the sun is shining, surely it can’t get much better? | Photo: Savills Lincoln
And when it isn’t shining, don’t worry, you can just close the shutters. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
The master bedroom has a dressing room and ensuite. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
Tiled bathroom with shower and bathtub. | Photo: Savills Lincoln
