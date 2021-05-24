Green racing research centre plans submitted in Blyton
Four wind turbines for self-sufficiency
Blyton Park Driving Centre wants to go green with plans submitted for a racing research centre alongside four wind turbines, expanding the park’s current facilities.
Applicants want to built the centre on the land off Kirton Road, Blyton, Gainsborough and hope the wind turbines will make the centre self-sufficient.
The Automotive Research and Development Centre will develop electric vehicles as well as hold sports activities in the surrounding area.
The building will include a control centre, 10 garages on the ground floor with access to the track in a ‘pit lane’ arrangement, and four office/conference suites.
Designs include solar panels and four wind turbines which are hoped to make “the new facility self-sufficient from an energy perspective, with any excess energy generated exported to the grid for general consumption,” say developers.
Each garage will include a battery wall to charge the cars from the renewable energy sources.
Planning documents said: “The proposed development seeks to offer research and development facilities to the parent company – Ginetta, but also to other motor sport and development organisations, intent on developing new automotive technology.”
Ginetta is a British specialist builder of racing and sports cars based in Garforth, Leeds.
Documents added: “The driving centre offers a valuable resource to those involved in motor vehicle sport, research and development already.
“It also encourages people to visit the locality with commensurate benefits to the local economy and other local people and businesses.”
A public consultation period is currently underway and West Lindsey District Council will make a decision on the application in due course.