Huge hail stones pelt Lincoln villages
Stones like mint imperials!
Lincoln villagers were rubbing their eyes in disbelief as they were showered with large hail stones on May 5.
The unexpected thunderstorm over the city and surrounding areas released a sheet of mint-imperial-like stones, causing local people to reach for their cameras.
Unseasonable bad weather fell as the county endured a cold, wet and windy start to May.
People in Cherry Willingham and Wragby contacted The Lincolnite as they watched in amazement.
Joe Young in Wragby filmed the downpour. He said: “It lasted about 30 minutes. The biggest were about the size of a penny.”
Louise Budgen picked up grape-sized stones during a chilly training session at Lincoln Rugby Club in Nettleham.