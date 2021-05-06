Huge hail stones pelt Lincoln villages

There have been 71 new coronavirus cases and no COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Thursday, compared to 63 cases and two deaths this time last week.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 44 new cases in Lincolnshire, 22 in North Lincolnshire and five in North East Lincolnshire.

On Thursday, no deaths were registered in Greater Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England has also reported no new local hospital deaths across Greater Lincolnshire’s four hospital trusts, which currently stand at 1,304 since the pandemic started.

National cases increased by 2,613 to 4,428,553, while deaths rose by 13 to 127,583.

In local news, nearly a third of Lincolnshire residents have received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the number of jabs being given out dropped by 17% last week, according to the latest figures.

Data released on Thursday shows altogether 634,706 jabs have taken place in the county between December 8 and May 2 — a further 38,553 in the last week, and down on the 46,631 jabs given the week before.

In national headlines, the UK is set to relax restrictions for visiting a handful of countries under a new traffic light system.

Those returning to the UK from countries on the green list will not need to self-isolate for 10 days, while visitors to countries on the amber list will have to quarantine and get tested upon return.

However, holidaymakers arriving at UK airports could face queues of up to 10 hours this summer as COVID-19 protocols will lead to huge delays, according to the Border Force union and an international travel group.

The ISU – the union for borders, immigration and customs workers – is predicting huge queues at passport control due to the increased coronavirus checks required of passengers arriving into the UK.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to May 5: