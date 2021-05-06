Lincoln
May 6, 2021 9.21 am

Huge hail stones pelt Lincoln villages

Stones like mint imperials!
Hailstones the size of rocks fell in Cherry Willingham. A great photo of one of the stones (in an adult's hand!) | Photo: Pippa Priestley, first posted in the You're Probably From Lincoln If... Facebook page

Lincoln villagers were rubbing their eyes in disbelief as they were showered with large hail stones on May 5.

The unexpected thunderstorm over the city and surrounding areas released a sheet of mint-imperial-like stones, causing local people to reach for their cameras.

Unseasonable bad weather fell as the county endured a cold, wet and windy start to May.

People in Cherry Willingham and Wragby contacted The Lincolnite as they watched in amazement.

Hail stones at Lincoln Rugby Club in Nettleham | Photo: Louise Budgen

Joe Young in Wragby filmed the downpour. He said: “It lasted about 30 minutes. The biggest were about the size of a penny.”

Louise Budgen picked up grape-sized stones during a chilly training session at Lincoln Rugby Club in Nettleham.

Hail stones at Lincoln Rugby Club in Nettleham | Photo: Louise Budgen

