Polls open for 2021 Lincolnshire elections
You have until 10pm
Polling stations across Greater Lincolnshire have opened their doors, as hopeful candidates brace themselves for the results of local council and Police and Crime Commissioner elections.
People will be asked to choose a first and second choice for their PCC, as well as their preferred ward candidate to serve on Lincolnshire County Council or North East Lincolnshire Council.
For those people living in Lincoln, a third vote will also be required for their City of Lincoln Councillor.
Polling stations, open to voters between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, May 6, will be managed a little differently to previous years.
Safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic will mean people might see longer queues, as well as hand sanitising stations, social distancing and face coverings.
Several new polling stations have been used to comply with regulations.
See The Lincolnite’s election guide here for the latest information, candidates and party promises; including interviews and live PCC hustings.