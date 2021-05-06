Greater Lincolnshire
May 6, 2021 8.17 am

Polls open for 2021 Lincolnshire elections

You have until 10pm
It's that time again | Photo: Chris Loades

Polling stations across Greater Lincolnshire have opened their doors, as hopeful candidates brace themselves for the results of local council and Police and Crime Commissioner elections.

People will be asked to choose a first and second choice for their PCC, as well as their preferred ward candidate to serve on Lincolnshire County Council or North East Lincolnshire Council.

For those people living in Lincoln, a third vote will also be required for their City of Lincoln Councillor.

People might find more queueing due to social distancing rules | Photo: Chris Loades

Polling stations, open to voters between 7am and 10pm on Thursday, May 6, will be managed a little differently to previous years.

| Photo: Chris Loades

Safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic will mean people might see longer queues, as well as hand sanitising stations, social distancing and face coverings.

Several new polling stations have been used to comply with regulations.

See The Lincolnite’s election guide here for the latest information, candidates and party promises; including interviews and live PCC hustings.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.