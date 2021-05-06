Polls open for 2021 Lincolnshire elections

Nearly a third of Lincolnshire residents have received their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the number of jabs being given out dropped by 17% last week, according to the latest figures.

Data released on Thursday shows altogether 634,706 jabs have taken place in the county between December 8 and May 2 — a further 38,553 in the last week, and down on the 46,631 jabs given the week before.

The latest figures show that some 443,360 Lincolnshire residents have received their first vaccine dose (70%) and 191,346 have been given their second (30%).

Of those over the age of 45, a total of 365,828 have received their first vaccination and another 168,943 have had their second.

Some 77,532 people aged under 45 received their first dose, with a further 22,403 receiving a second jab so far. This includes those aged between 16 to 64 who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.

Office for National Statistics estimates put the total adult (16+) Lincolnshire population at 629,926, meaning that around 70.38% of residents have now received their first jab and 30.37% their second.

In North Lincolnshire, a total of 143,459 (47,259 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 117,722 (33,302 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.

The mass COVID-19 vaccination centre at Lincolnshire Showground hit a huge milestone recently, having reached an incredible 50,000 vaccinations so far.

On Wednesday, the first hospital death in 17 days was recorded in Lincolnshire, while in Northern Lincs there have been no hospital deaths recorded in more than three weeks. There were 17 hospital patients across the entire region with COVID-19. Low hospitalisations and death figures are a major factor in how the vaccine’s success is recorded.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics have revealed that vaccine take up in the Over-50s is lower among ethnic minorities, those living in deprived areas, the disabled and those who did not speak English well or at all.

The full list of sites operating as vaccination hubs in Lincolnshire so far:

Hospital Hubs

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust

Lincoln County Hospital

Boston Pilgrim Hospital

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby

Scunthorpe General Hospital

Local community hubs

Lincolnshire

Louth Community Hospital

John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough

Meres Leisure Centre, Grantham

Waddington Branch Surgery, South Lincoln

St Marys Medical Practice, Stamford

Franklin Hall, Spilsby

Sidings Medical Practice, Boston

Rustons Sports and Social Club, Lincoln

Portland Medical Practice, Lincoln

The Storehouse, Skegness

Lincolnshire Showground, Lincoln

Springfields, Spalding

Marisco Medical Practice, Mablethorpe

Princess Royal Sports Arena, Boston

North Lincolnshire

Cedar Medical Practice, Scunthorpe

Riverside Surgery, Brigg

South Axholme Practice, Epworth

The Central Surgery, Barton

North East Lincolnshire