Humber Bridge footpaths to reopen following tragic deaths
More than 200 people have lost their lives at the bridge
The footpaths on the Humber Bridge will reopen on Thursday, May 6, after a month-long closure.
As reported previously, the Humber Bridge Board made the decision to close the paths on April 3 after a number of suicides.
As well as installing extra CCTV cameras, a new ‘wellbeing hub’ will be opened at the site, staffed by specialist mental health and wellbeing volunteers.
Extra signage will also be placed along the walkway.
Labour MP Emma Hardy told BBC Look North the paths on either side would be open between 5am and 9pm every day.
Pedestrians and cyclists who intend to cross must also register with the bridge board beforehand.
“The Humber Bridge is an iconic and beautiful structure, loved by many and I know how upset people were when the walkway had to close,” she said.
Six people, including a teenage girl from Willerby near Hull, lost their lives at the bridge between March 3 and April 3 this year, and it is estimated that over 200 people have died there since the bridge opened.
Almost 10,000 people have now signed a petition to improve safety measures at the bridge. Those who have backed the campaign, have called for more physical safety measures such as barriers.