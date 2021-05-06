Image released in hunt for Costa door smasher
Have you seen this man?
Police are investigating an incident of criminal damage after an internal door was damaged at a branch of Costa in Grantham.
The incident at Costa on Harlaxton Road happened at around 6pm on April 13.
Police released a photo on May 6 of a man who the force would like to speak to about the incident.
The man is described as white, in his late 40s to early 50s, around six foot tall and with a skinny build. He has short, fair coloured hair and a short white beard.
He was wearing a black coat, grey jeans, and grey and white trainers. He was also carrying a large bag.
Anyone with information or who can assist with the identity of the man should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, or via email at [email protected], quoting incident 373 of April 13.