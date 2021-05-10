Lincoln Pride cancelled for a second year

The Lincoln Pride event has been cancelled for a second year running due to COVID-19.

The event was cancelled in 2020 and organisers said the 2021 event will not go ahead either.

Organisers said in a Facebook post: “We understand this will be a huge disappointment to many. However, safety is our main priority and holding such a large event in uncertain times is not something we believe to be viable.

“Our event is costly and takes many months to plan. Without the guarantee we can go ahead with the full event as normal, and having been unable to conduct our usual fundraising this past year, we do not feel it is possible to put the event on this year.

“We are happy to announce that we are working with the local council and authorities to bring to you some smaller events later in the year to keep the Pride spirit alive in Lincoln, and we are already well under way with planning Lincoln Pride 2022!

“Take care, stay safe and we will see you in 2022, when we expect Lincoln Pride to be fully restored to its former glory! ❤️🧡💛💚”

Commenting on the announcement, Tracey Twist said: “Just means next year will be even more amazing.”

Darren Thorius commented: “Understandable given the circumstances, just gives us more reason to make 2022 the biggest pride yet.”

Megan McMahon agreed and said: “So sad to hear this, but right decision.”