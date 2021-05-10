CCTV shows window smashers breaking into Lincoln barbers
One person tried to use a tool to gain access
A barber shop in Lincoln was broken into over the weekend with CCTV footage showing an offender using a tool on a step ladder to try and gain access into the property where windows were smashed.
Razvan Ionut Georgescu runs The Barbers House at 58 High Street near the corner of Cranwell Street, which was broken into at around 2.20am on Saturday, May 8.
He told The Lincolnite that two people broke his window glass and took a piggy bank containing around £20 before running away.
He also thanked police for attending and making the window safer using a piece of wood.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said officers are investigating the incident of criminal damage.
No arrests have been made at this stage, but anyone with information is being urged to call police on 101 quoting reference number 21000251925.