CCTV shows window smashers breaking into Lincoln barbers

The new owners of a lap dancing club in Lincoln are completely rebranding the venue and aim to create a more comfortable environment ahead of its opening on June 21.

Sidney Phillips marketed Krystals on Park Street on a 12-year lease with rent of £37,000 per annum. It was listed with a leasehold of almost £80,000 and in July last year it was revealed that an offer was put in to buy the premises.

The club was purchased a few months ago by three colleagues, including Nas Mal from Essex and Hertfordshire-based Sean Henry-Baird, who have rebranded the venue as Desire Gentlemen’s Club. The club will open on June 21 in line with the government’s roadmap.

It will be open until 4am Thursday, Friday and Saturday and until 2am on Tuesday and Wednesday, and there will also be a live DJ.

The trio aim to create a more prestige concept with new VIP and dance rooms upstairs with comfier furniture and a new VIP experience, as well as sending top-end champagne.

The first floor of the club has been fully remodelled. There are plans for the ground floor, but these are subject to approval and still being kept under wraps and would involve fully remodelling that area.

In addition, they are looking at putting the venue onto a virtual reality platform as part of a new concept launching in the UK. It will allow people from across the world to visit all of their venues, including in Lincoln.

The three owners already operate multiple venues across the country, including Diamonds & Strings in Watford and Club Tantalize in Chelmsford, as well as being in the process of purchasing another premises outside of Lincolnshire.

Nas told The Lincolnite: “The old venue was a bit tired and there hadn’t been much investment into it. We wanted to reinvest in that business and give it a new lease of life, new identity and give the people of Lincoln something to look forward to.

“We are really excited, we’ve not worked in Lincoln but we’ve heard so many great things about it. The nightlife is truly fantastic and it is nice to see a city where nightlife is thriving as pre-COVID we saw some towns dying off.

“Lincoln is such a friendly city and we are really looking forward to putting on something special for everyone with a better quality of service. We are looking to bring a more London kind of vibe over in terms of how we present the venue.”

He added that they are not planning to increase any of the prices, but that they will be offering a better quality of service.

Club Desire Lincoln will begin its recruitment process in the coming months, taking on both old and new employees, with over 30 jobs available including dancers, security and other staff.