Lincoln Sports Direct Fitness gym branch closed permanently
A big blow for the members
The Lincoln South West branch of Sports Direct Fitness closed permanently on Tuesday.
A source close to the situation, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Lincolnite that the staff team of around 12 at the gym on Weaver Road, were told the news on Tuesday, May 4.
They said the ‘warning signs were there’ as the club hadn’t reopened at all during the pandemic, and some maintenance was previously cancelled.
It is understood that a consultation meeting will be held next week to inform staff about what will happen next, which could see some redeployed and others made redundant.
Lease renewal issues were cited as the reason for the closure.
In an email to members, seen by The Lincolnite, the gym said that there will be no further direct debits collected by Sports Direct Fitness and they will automatically be cancelled by their account management team.
The Lincoln City branch at Witham Park House will remain open.