Lincolnshire heritage sites reopen from May 17

Fun and history for all the family

Heritage sites in Lincolnshire will reopen from Monday with booking in advance advised, and in some cases, essential.

The grounds of Lincoln Castle are already open as a green space and the medieval wall walk reopened in April. The iconic attraction will be back fully open seven days a week (10am-5pm) from May 17.

This means the David P J Ross Magna Carta Vault, takeaway cafe and shop will be back open, but booking with timed-entry is essential, including Castle Day tickets for adults priced at £13.05.

Here is a round-up of Lincolnshire County Council-run heritage sites and other historical attractions reopening on Monday:

The Collection Museum

The museum will be open five days a week between 10am and 4pm Thursday-Monday.

Entry is free, but pre-booked tickets are advised.

Usher Gallery

The Usher Gallery will be open three days – Friday to Sunday between 10am and 4pm.

Entry is free, but pre-booked tickets are advised.

The Museum of Lincolnshire Life

The Museum of Lincolnshire Life will be back open for three days a week – Friday to Sunday between 10am and 4pm.

Entry is free, but visitors must book online at least three days before their intended visit.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Centre (BBMF)

It will be open for four days a week – Tuesday to Friday between 10am and 4pm.

Tours will take place at 10.15am, 11am, 11.45am, 12.30pm, 1.15pm and 2pm.

Pre-booking is essential due to limited numbers – book tickets here.

Councillor Lindsey Cawrey, executive councillor for heritage and culture at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We’re delighted to announce that from Monday, Lincoln Castle, The Collection Museum, Usher Gallery, Museum of Lincolnshire Life and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Centre will all reopen and, because we are expecting a lot of interest, pre-booking is advised.

“This way, you will get a guaranteed entry time, enabling us to keep to the necessary social distancing guidelines. And, of course, all our sites are Covid secure, with extra hand washing facilities and sanitizer available.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our doors once again and welcoming visitors back to our sites across the county. We can’t wait to share all the wonderful stories once more!”

There are also other Heritage sites not run by the county council for families to enjoy, including the following:

Lincoln Cathedral

Lincoln Cathedral will reopen again for visitors on May 17. All are invited to visit and have a look around one of Lincolnshire’s most iconic buildings, with volunteer guides on hand to answer any of your historic questions about the cathedral.

A discount admission price of £5 for adults, with under 16s going in free, will be in place from Monday, May 17 to Saturday, June 5 to encourage visitors.

Burghley House

Burghley House near Stamford will fully reopen on Wednesday, May 19 – see more details and plan your visit here.

Belton House

The outdoor spaces at Belton House are already open, while The Mansion will be open from May 19, between 12.30pm-5pm Wednesday-Sunday.

International Bomber Command Centre

The IBCC Gardens, Memorial and Garden Café are already back open.