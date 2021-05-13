Lincolnshire Wildlife Park live-stream Tiger dental surgery
You can watch the procedure live
Lincolnshire Wildlife Park gave supporters the inside peek at dicey dental surgery of one of its tigers.
The park located at Dickon Hill Road in Friskney near Skegness went live on Facebook to show the procedure of dental surgery on one of its tigers, Scar.
CEO at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park Steve Nichols will be hosting a series of livestreams showing the process, inviting everyone to “share far and wide” to see what goes on behind the scenes.
You can watch the first video live on Lincolnshire Wildlife Park’s Facebook page.
Live-streaming is a regular occurrence at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, having also caught the stunning moment a baby parrot egg hatched on camera.