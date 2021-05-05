Lincolnshire Police carry out drug testing at over 20 coastal bars and pubs
One arrest and several warning letters
A multi-agency operation was carried out in more than 20 bars and pubs in Skegness, Ingoldmells and Chapel St Leonards, prompting one arrest and several warning letters to youths.
Operation California was launched in Skegness as part of Lincolnshire Police’s aim to prevent violence, anti-social behaviour and to tackle drugs.
Officers and staff from other agencies including East Lindsey District Council carried out searches at bars on the Lincolnshire coast on April 30.
They were supported by a drugs detection dog from the RAF Police, which led to the arrest of a man. He was arrested after cannabis was found in his car and he has since been released under investigation.
The drug itemiser tests also saw several youths escalated through the anti-social behaviour process by the council.
The council will serve unsatisfactory behaviour warning letters to make them aware that their conduct could lead to criminal charges if they continue.
Itemiser drug testing was also carried out on visitors, but that did not lead to any positive tests.
Police will continue to carry out random checks throughout the summer.
Coast Inspector Colin Haigh said: “The operation was overwhelmingly well received by the public and licensees. We would like to thank everyone for their support.
“Operation California is a multi-agency preventative operation designed to ensure that the Coast area is a safe place to live, work and visit.
“We have a particular focus on making the coast area inhospitable for drug dealers and users but we also target a full spectrum of offences, such as violent crime and ASB as well as lower level offences of littering, public urination and begging.”