Greater Lincolnshire
May 5, 2021 4.24 pm

First COVID death in 17 days across Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals

No NLaG hospital deaths in over a month
By Local Democracy Reporter
Lincoln County Hospital. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Wednesday has marked the first time in 17 days that a coronavirus death has been reported across all Greater Lincolnshire hospitals.

The COVID-related death was recorded in United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT), which currently stands at 812 deaths in hospitals since the pandemic started.

However, it has been over a month since any hospital deaths were recorded in Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLaG) hospitals – which had 450 COVID deaths.

COVID patients in ULHT hospitals up to April 24.

As of Wednesday, ULHT have seven COVID inpatients across all its hospitals and NLaG have 10 patients in their hospitals with the virus – three at Grimsby and seven at Scunthorpe. Of these, two patients are in intensive care at Scunthorpe.

Earlier this week, it was reported that no COVID-related deaths have been registered in North East Lincolnshire for more than three weeks.

On Tuesday, Lincolnshire health bosses said it’s “ok to take small steps” if you’re anxious about heading out after lockdown restrictions are lifted.

COVID patients in NLaG hospitals up to April 24.

