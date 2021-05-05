First COVID death in 17 days across Greater Lincolnshire’s hospitals

Wednesday has marked the first time in 17 days that a coronavirus death has been reported across all Greater Lincolnshire hospitals.

The COVID-related death was recorded in United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (ULHT), which currently stands at 812 deaths in hospitals since the pandemic started.

However, it has been over a month since any hospital deaths were recorded in Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLaG) hospitals – which had 450 COVID deaths.

As of Wednesday, ULHT have seven COVID inpatients across all its hospitals and NLaG have 10 patients in their hospitals with the virus – three at Grimsby and seven at Scunthorpe. Of these, two patients are in intensive care at Scunthorpe.

Earlier this week, it was reported that no COVID-related deaths have been registered in North East Lincolnshire for more than three weeks.

On Tuesday, Lincolnshire health bosses said it’s “ok to take small steps” if you’re anxious about heading out after lockdown restrictions are lifted.