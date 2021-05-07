Lincolnshire
May 7, 2021 5.03 pm

Local Elections 2021: Lincolnshire County Council results in full

Lincolnshire County Council stays blue

The Conservatives have kept control of Lincolnshire County Council in this year’s local elections.

More than 250 candidates stood in almost 70 wards on Thursday. The latest numbers mean the Conservatives have 54 of the 70 seats

The number is the same as the party went into the election with, however, down by four on the 2017 election results due to some party members leaving.

The final results also see the council made-up of:

  • Five Independents (up one)
  • Four Labour councillors (down two)
  • Three Liberal Democrats (up two)
  • Three South Holland Independents (new party – up three)
  • One Lincolnshire Independent (no change)

Boston Borough Wards

Boston Coastal – Conservative Hold

  • Broughton, Dale (Independent) – 919
  • Monkman, Carole (Labour) – 271
  • Skinner, Paul (Conservative) – 1,567

Boston North – Conservative hold

  • Cook, Benjamin (Labour) – 315
  • Dani, Anton (Conservative) – 853
  • Hastie, Neill (Independent) – 284
  • Nicholson, Matthew (Unlisted) – 33
  • Stevenson, Jason (Liberal Democrat) – 87
  • Thornalley, Jason (For the People not the Party) – 70

Boston Rural – Conservative hold

  • Brookes, Michael (Conservative) – 2,125
  • Gilbert, Tristan (For the People, not the Party) – 265
  • Howard, Tony (Labour) – 352

Boston South – Independent hold

  • Abbott, Tracey (Conservative) – 703
  • Austin, Alison (Independent) – 874
  • Bell, Alan (Labour and Co-operative) – 168
  • Gilbert, Mike (For the People, not the Party) – 36
  • Ransome, Sue (Independent) – 97
  • Watson, Peter (Independent) – 263

Boston West – Conservative hold

  • Ashleigh-Morris, Paula (Conservative) – 752
  • Goodale, Paul (Labour) – 312
  • Keywood-Wainwright, Tiggs (Unlisted) – 98
  • Lee, Gavin (For the People, not the Party) – 61
  • Pryke, Ralph (Liberal Democrats) – 41
  • Woodliffe, Stephen (Independent) – 490

Skirbeck – Conservative hold

  • Barton, Jackie (Labour and Co-operative) – 292
  • Cardwell, Christopher (Unlisted) – 24
  • Cook, Harley (Unlisted) – 54
  • Dorrian, Anne (Independent) – 652
  • Griggs, Martin (Conservative) – 828
  • Moore, Chris (For the People, not the Party) – 89
  • Pinto, Licia (Unlisted) – 15

Lincoln City Wards

Birchwood – Conservative hold

  • Lowe, Liz (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 725
  • Radford, John (Green Party) – 127
  • Richardson, Tony (Liberal Democrat) – 81
  • Strengiel, Eddie (Conservative) – 1,343

Boultham – Labour Hold

  • Clarke, Kev (Labour Party) – 945
  • Osbourne, Henry (Conservative) – 725
  • Parker, Charles (Liberal Democrat) – 101
  • Tooke, Simon (Green Party) – 184

Carholme – Labour Hold

  • Choi, Jack (Conservative) – 658
  • Craven, Oliver (Liberal Democrat) – 106
  • Parker, Rob (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 1,554
  • Readings, Aston (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 45
  • Shaw, Charles (The Liberal Party) – 36
  • Watson, Nicola (Green Party) – 288

Ermine & Cathedral – Labour Gain

  • Dale, Richard (Liberal Democrat) – 159
  • Lee, Karen (Labour) – 1,291
  • Reid, Christopher (Conservative) – 1,289
  • Wilkinson, Valerie (Green Party) – 159

Hartsholme – Conservative hold

  • Charters, James (Liberal Democrat) – 78
  • Clarke, Mike (Conservative) – 1,182
  • Ellis, Adelle (Labour) – 873
  • Parr, Matt (Green Party) – 191

Park – Labour Hold

  • Chapman, Natasha (Liberal Democrat) – 364
  • Horscroft, Sally (Green Party) – 200
  • Killey, Julie (Labour) – 1,010
  • Parker, Nick (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 51
  • Penman, Donald (Reform UK) – 74
  • Sperrin, Liam (Conservative) – 453

St Giles – Conservative Gain

  • Clarke, Nicola (Conservative) – 946
  • Kenyon, Caroline (Liberal Democrat) – 260
  • McKenna, Fiona (Green Party) – 234
  • Renshaw, Robin (Labour) – 927

Swallow Beck & Witham – Conservative hold

  • Guthrie, Deborah (Reform UK) – 52
  • Padley, Christopher (Green Party) – 182
  • Roper, Callum (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 789
  • Spratt, Hilton (Conservative) – 1,655
  • Uldall, Sarah (Liberal Democrat) – 111

East Lindsey Wards

Alford & Sutton – Conservative hold

  • Bailey, Isaac (Labour) – 506
  • Brookes, Jimmy (Skegness Urban District Society – SUDS) – 306
  • Matthews, Colin (Conservative) – 1,840

Horncastle & the Keals – Conservative hold

  • Aron, Bill (Independent) – 678
  • Claxton, Simon (SUDS) – 34
  • Gray, William (Conservative) – 1,406
  • Hinkins, Dominic (Labour and Co-operative) – 689

Ingoldmells Rural – Conservative hold

  • Brookes, Danny (SUDS) – 241
  • Davie, Colin (Conservative) – 1,672
  • Shaw, Janet (Labour and Co-operative) – 347
  • Walmsley, Steve (SUDS) – 233

Louth North – Conservative hold

  • Hall, Alex (Conservative) – 1,098
  • Hall, David (Labour) – 574
  • Leonard, Andrew (Independent) – 912

Louth South – Independent Gain

  • Jackson, Ros (Labour) – 473
  • Makinson-Sanders, Jill (Independent) – 824
  • Parkin, Sarah (Independent) – 884
  • Robb, Rebecca (Heritage Party) – 98
  • Taylor, Terry (Conservative) – 538

Louth Wolds – Conservative hold

  • Marfleet, Hugo (Conservative) – 2,218
  • Simpson, Daniel (Independent) – 386
  • Smith, Phyll (Labour and Co-operative) – 667

Mablethorpe – Conservative Gain

  • Cullen, Graham (Labour) – 1,269
  • Sear, Noi (Conservative) – 1,480

Saltfleet & the Cotes – Conservative hold

  • Aldridge, Terry (Independent) – 394
  • Lyons, Chris (Labour) – 341
  • McNally, Daniel (Conservative) – 1,729

Skegness North – Conservative hold

  • Anderson, Mark (Labour) – 368
  • Dannatt, Mark (SUDS) – 639
  • Macey, Carl (Conservative) – 1,264

Skegness South – Conservative hold

  • Blackburn, Susan (Conservative) – 1,329
  • Brookes, Billy (SUDS) – 881
  • Poole, Claire (Labour) – 305

Tattershall Castle – Conservative hold

  • Ashton, Tom (Conservative) – 2,109
  • Croft, Jacob (Labour) – 289
  • Stokes, Karen (Green) – 220

Wainfleet – Conservative hold

  • Bowkett, Wendy (Conservative) – 1,948
  • Findley, Ady (SUDS) – 282
  • Finnis, Jonathan (Green) – 217
  • Wood, Keziah (Labour) – 390

Woodhall Spa and Wragby – Conservative hold

  • Bradwell, Patricia Anne (Conservative) – 2,626
  • Masterman, Paul (Labour) – 603

North Kesteven Wards

Bassingham & Welbourn – Lincolnshire Independents Hold

  • Eckert, Russell (Conservative) – 1,152
  • Overton, Marianne (Lincolnshire Independents) – 1,828
  • Townsend, Vonnie (Labour) – 319

Eagle & Hykeham West – Conservative hold

  • Broadley, Ian (Liberal Democrat) – 138
  • Dillon, Nikki (Independent) – 408
  • Thompson, Mike (Conservative) – 1,600
  • Watt, Calum (Labour and Co-operative) – 362

Heckington – Conservative hold

  • Key, Andrew (Conservative) – 2,547
  • Peacock, Jennifer (Labour) – 577

Hykeham Forum – Conservative hold

  • Rodgerson, Calvin (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 601
  • Roe, Stephen (Conservative) – 1,595

Metheringham Rural – Conservative hold

  • Bissitt, Calvin (Labour and Co-operative) – 340
  • Byatt, Nick (Lincolnshire Independents) – 573
  • Kendrick, Rob (Conservative) – 1,534

Potterhanworth & Coleby – Conservative hold

  • Carrington, Ian (Conservative) – 1,508
  • Chapman, Stephen (Liberal Democrat) – 126
  • Edwards-Shea, Linda (Labour) – 431
  • Lundgren, Peter (Lincolnshire Independents) – 926

Ruskington – Conservative hold

  • Lowndes, Linda (Labour) – 562
  • Wright, Richard (Conservative) – 2,203

Sleaford – Conservative hold

  • Allan, Mark (Conservative) – 1,062
  • Edwards-Shea, Paul (Labour) – 475
  • Greetham, Robert (Independent) – 38
  • Hislop, Susan (Liberal Democrat) – 105
  • Hunt, Edward (Independent) – 58
  • Lorimer, Heather (Independent) – 190
  • Oates, Robert (Lincolnshire Independents) – 402

Sleaford Rural – Conservative hold

  • Hagues, Andrew (Conservative) – 1,392
  • Mason, Steve (Independent) – 356
  • Smith, Ian (Liberal Democrat) – 114
  • Suiter, David (Lincolnshire Independents) – 382
  • White, Keith (Labour) – 268

Waddington & Hykeham East – Conservative hold

  • Byron, Corinne (Liberal Democrat) – 141
  • Dyer, Thomas (Conservative) – 1,428
  • Lord, Jacob (Lincolnshire Independents) – 273
  • Parker, Sue (Labour) – 393

Washingborough – Conservative hold

  • Blackmore, Jason (Liberal Party – Our Local Voice) – 50
  • Catton, Diana (Liberal Democrat) – 86
  • Cawrey, Lindsey (Conservative) – 1,632
  • Crawshaw, Terry (Green) – 195
  • Hewson, Gary (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 322
  • Lundgren, George (Lincolnshire Independents) – 205

South Holland Wards

Crowland – Conservative hold

  • Fairman, Richard (Independent) – 588
  • Pepper, Nigel (Conservative) – 2,102

Donington Rural – South Holland Independent Gain

  • Colman, Martin (Green) – 138
  • Grocock, Rodney (Conservative) – 956
  • King, Jane (South Holland Independents) – 1,072

Holbeach – Conservative hold

  • Carter, Tracey (Conservative) – 1,646
  • Foyster, Paul (South Holland Independents) – 400
  • Thomas, James (Labour) – 196

Holbeach Rural – Conservative hold

  • Clark, Christopher (Green) – 401
  • Coupland, Peter (Conservative) – 1,910
  • McNally, Edward (Independent) – 287

Spalding East – South Holland Independents Gain

  • Gibson, Robert (South Holland Independents) – 1,003
  • Poll, Eddy (Conservative) – 967

Spalding Elloe – Conservative hold

  • Dickens, Douglas (Independent) – 254
  • Longbottom, Rebecca (Labour) – 171
  • Sneath, Elizabeth (Conservative) – 1,284
  • Violett, Heather (Green) – 206

Spalding South – Conservative hold

  • Blake, Martin (Green) – 109
  • Brown, Nicholas (Labour) – 209
  • Hasan, Manzur (South Holland Independents) – 835
  • Taylor, Gary (Conservative) – 995

Spalding West – South Holland Independents hold

  • Denman, David (Conservative) – 390
  • Newton, Angela (South Holland Independents) – 1,627

The Suttons – Conservative Gain

  • Brewis, Christopher (Independent) – 1,015
  • Tyrrell, Jack (Conservative) – 1,231

South Kesteven wards

Bourne North & Morton – Conservative hold

  • Hare, Barry (Labour) – 561
  • Woolley, Sue (Conservative) – 1,962

Bourne South & Thurlby – Conservative hold

  • Mumby, Bob (Labour and Cooperative) – 811
  • Reid, Robert (Conservative) – 1,906

Colsterworth Rural – Conservative hold

  • Adams, Bob (Conservative) – 1,984
  • Shorrock, Rob (Labour) – 600

Deepings East – Independent Gain

  • Dilks, Phil (Independent) – 1,763
  • Dobson, Barry (Conservative) – 909

Deepings West & Rural – Independent Gain

  • Baxter, Ashley (Independent) – 1,621
  • Halfhide, Andrew (Conservative) – 1,259

Folkingham Rural – Conservative hold

  • Hansen, The Chocolate Man (Jan, Independent) – 897
  • Hill, Martin (Conservative) – 1,985
  • Richardson, Paul (Labour and Co-operative) – 479

Grantham Barrowby – Conservative hold

  • Forman, Tracey (Labour and Co-operative) – 682
  • Turner, Michael (Green) – 210
  • Whittington, Mark (Conservative) – 1,527

Grantham East – Conservative hold

  • Fawcett, Stuart (Labour) – 381
  • Hewerdine, Stephen (Independent) – 50
  • Selby, Ian (Independent) – 544
  • Stooke, Elvis (Independent) – 157
  • Wootten, Linda (Conservative) – 941

Grantham North – Conservative hold

  • Hasnip, Wayne (Labour) – 525
  • Simmons, Ian (Green) – 353
  • Wootten, Ray (Conservative) – 2,130

Grantham South – Conservative hold

  • Gayfer, Anne (Green) – 346
  • Stead, Louis (Independent) – 38
  • Steptoe, Lee (Labour and Co-operative) – 712
  • Stokes, Adam (Conservative) – 984
  • Wells, Bruce (Independent) – 122

Grantham West – Conservative hold

  • Davies, Richard (Conservative) – 1,153
  • King, Vi (Labour and Co-operative) – 479
  • Morgan, Christopher (Green) – 196

Hough – Conservative hold

  • Blackwell, Andrew (Labour) – 395
  • Maughan, Alexander (Conservative) – 2,074
  • Wood, Paul (Independent) – 1,084

Stamford East – Conservative hold

  • Bisnauthsing, Harrish (Liberal Democrats) – 894
  • Burke, Chris (Labour) – 493
  • Cooke, Kelham (Conservative) – 1,227

Stamford West – Independent Gain

  • Carroll, Steve (Independent) – 258
  • Carter-Begbie, Angela (Independent) – 49
  • Cleaver, Richard (Independent) – 1,339
  • Pugh, Owen (Conservative) – 865
  • Winterbourne, Jo (Labour) – 276

West Lindsey Wards

Bardney & Cherry Willingham – Conservative hold

  • Darcel, Chris (Lincolnshire Independents) – 628
  • Fleetwood, Ian (Conservative) – 1,731
  • Jackson, Ben (Reform UK) – 54
  • Jennings, Sheila (Labour) – 391

Gainsborough Hill – Liberal Democrat Hold

  • Bibb, Sheila (Conservative) – 316
  • Boles, Matt (Liberal Democrat) – 908
  • Hancock, Michael (Labour) – 155
  • O’Connor, Pat (Reform UK) – 104

Gainsborough Rural South – Conservative hold

  • Butroid, Richard (Conservative) – 1,915
  • Connell, Quincy (Lincolnshire Independents) – 222
  • Cox, Tom (Labour) – 495
  • Velan, Baptiste (Liberal Democrats) – 268

Gainsborough Trent – Lib Dem Gain

  • Ashby, Laura (Conservative) – 250
  • Key, Paul (Independent) – 355
  • Smith, Perry (Labour) – 164
  • Young, Trevor (Liberal Democrats) – 1,100

Market Rasen Wolds – Lib Dem Gain

  • Bunney, Stephen (Liberal Democrats) – 1,480
  • Coulson, Tracey (Conservative) – 1,466
  • Saywell, Colin (Labour) – 294

Nettleham & Saxilby – Conservative hold

  • Brockway, Jackie (Conservative) – 2,052
  • Green, Morag (Labour) – 336
  • Loryman, Benjamin (Green) – 220
  • White, Angela (Liberal Democrats) – 478

North Wolds – Conservative hold

  • Green, Brian (Labour) – 419
  • Reece, Louise (Liberal Democrats) – 720
  • Smith, Tom (Conservative) – 1,686

Scotter Rural – Conservative hold

  • Adderley, Robert (Labour) – 276
  • Howitt-Cowan, Paul (Independent) – 390
  • Perraton-Williams, Clio (Conservative) – 1,054
  • Rollings, Lesley (Liberal Democrats) – 992

Welton Rural – Conservative hold

  • Bond, David (Labour) – 445
  • Rawlins, Sue (Conservative) – 1,724
  • Rodgers, Diana (Independent) – 684
  • Taylor, Neil (Liberal Democrat) – 224

