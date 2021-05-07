Local Elections 2021: Lincolnshire County Council results in full
Lincolnshire County Council stays blue
The Conservatives have kept control of Lincolnshire County Council in this year’s local elections.
More than 250 candidates stood in almost 70 wards on Thursday. The latest numbers mean the Conservatives have 54 of the 70 seats
The number is the same as the party went into the election with, however, down by four on the 2017 election results due to some party members leaving.
The final results also see the council made-up of:
- Five Independents (up one)
- Four Labour councillors (down two)
- Three Liberal Democrats (up two)
- Three South Holland Independents (new party – up three)
- One Lincolnshire Independent (no change)
Boston Borough Wards
Boston Coastal – Conservative Hold
- Broughton, Dale (Independent) – 919
- Monkman, Carole (Labour) – 271
- Skinner, Paul (Conservative) – 1,567
Boston North – Conservative hold
- Cook, Benjamin (Labour) – 315
- Dani, Anton (Conservative) – 853
- Hastie, Neill (Independent) – 284
- Nicholson, Matthew (Unlisted) – 33
- Stevenson, Jason (Liberal Democrat) – 87
- Thornalley, Jason (For the People not the Party) – 70
Boston Rural – Conservative hold
- Brookes, Michael (Conservative) – 2,125
- Gilbert, Tristan (For the People, not the Party) – 265
- Howard, Tony (Labour) – 352
Boston South – Independent hold
- Abbott, Tracey (Conservative) – 703
- Austin, Alison (Independent) – 874
- Bell, Alan (Labour and Co-operative) – 168
- Gilbert, Mike (For the People, not the Party) – 36
- Ransome, Sue (Independent) – 97
- Watson, Peter (Independent) – 263
Boston West – Conservative hold
- Ashleigh-Morris, Paula (Conservative) – 752
- Goodale, Paul (Labour) – 312
- Keywood-Wainwright, Tiggs (Unlisted) – 98
- Lee, Gavin (For the People, not the Party) – 61
- Pryke, Ralph (Liberal Democrats) – 41
- Woodliffe, Stephen (Independent) – 490
Skirbeck – Conservative hold
- Barton, Jackie (Labour and Co-operative) – 292
- Cardwell, Christopher (Unlisted) – 24
- Cook, Harley (Unlisted) – 54
- Dorrian, Anne (Independent) – 652
- Griggs, Martin (Conservative) – 828
- Moore, Chris (For the People, not the Party) – 89
- Pinto, Licia (Unlisted) – 15
Lincoln City Wards
Birchwood – Conservative hold
- Lowe, Liz (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 725
- Radford, John (Green Party) – 127
- Richardson, Tony (Liberal Democrat) – 81
- Strengiel, Eddie (Conservative) – 1,343
Boultham – Labour Hold
- Clarke, Kev (Labour Party) – 945
- Osbourne, Henry (Conservative) – 725
- Parker, Charles (Liberal Democrat) – 101
- Tooke, Simon (Green Party) – 184
Carholme – Labour Hold
- Choi, Jack (Conservative) – 658
- Craven, Oliver (Liberal Democrat) – 106
- Parker, Rob (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 1,554
- Readings, Aston (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 45
- Shaw, Charles (The Liberal Party) – 36
- Watson, Nicola (Green Party) – 288
Ermine & Cathedral – Labour Gain
- Dale, Richard (Liberal Democrat) – 159
- Lee, Karen (Labour) – 1,291
- Reid, Christopher (Conservative) – 1,289
- Wilkinson, Valerie (Green Party) – 159
Hartsholme – Conservative hold
- Charters, James (Liberal Democrat) – 78
- Clarke, Mike (Conservative) – 1,182
- Ellis, Adelle (Labour) – 873
- Parr, Matt (Green Party) – 191
Park – Labour Hold
- Chapman, Natasha (Liberal Democrat) – 364
- Horscroft, Sally (Green Party) – 200
- Killey, Julie (Labour) – 1,010
- Parker, Nick (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) – 51
- Penman, Donald (Reform UK) – 74
- Sperrin, Liam (Conservative) – 453
St Giles – Conservative Gain
- Clarke, Nicola (Conservative) – 946
- Kenyon, Caroline (Liberal Democrat) – 260
- McKenna, Fiona (Green Party) – 234
- Renshaw, Robin (Labour) – 927
Swallow Beck & Witham – Conservative hold
- Guthrie, Deborah (Reform UK) – 52
- Padley, Christopher (Green Party) – 182
- Roper, Callum (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 789
- Spratt, Hilton (Conservative) – 1,655
- Uldall, Sarah (Liberal Democrat) – 111
East Lindsey Wards
Alford & Sutton – Conservative hold
- Bailey, Isaac (Labour) – 506
- Brookes, Jimmy (Skegness Urban District Society – SUDS) – 306
- Matthews, Colin (Conservative) – 1,840
Horncastle & the Keals – Conservative hold
- Aron, Bill (Independent) – 678
- Claxton, Simon (SUDS) – 34
- Gray, William (Conservative) – 1,406
- Hinkins, Dominic (Labour and Co-operative) – 689
Ingoldmells Rural – Conservative hold
- Brookes, Danny (SUDS) – 241
- Davie, Colin (Conservative) – 1,672
- Shaw, Janet (Labour and Co-operative) – 347
- Walmsley, Steve (SUDS) – 233
Louth North – Conservative hold
- Hall, Alex (Conservative) – 1,098
- Hall, David (Labour) – 574
- Leonard, Andrew (Independent) – 912
Louth South – Independent Gain
- Jackson, Ros (Labour) – 473
- Makinson-Sanders, Jill (Independent) – 824
- Parkin, Sarah (Independent) – 884
- Robb, Rebecca (Heritage Party) – 98
- Taylor, Terry (Conservative) – 538
Louth Wolds – Conservative hold
- Marfleet, Hugo (Conservative) – 2,218
- Simpson, Daniel (Independent) – 386
- Smith, Phyll (Labour and Co-operative) – 667
Mablethorpe – Conservative Gain
- Cullen, Graham (Labour) – 1,269
- Sear, Noi (Conservative) – 1,480
Saltfleet & the Cotes – Conservative hold
- Aldridge, Terry (Independent) – 394
- Lyons, Chris (Labour) – 341
- McNally, Daniel (Conservative) – 1,729
Skegness North – Conservative hold
- Anderson, Mark (Labour) – 368
- Dannatt, Mark (SUDS) – 639
- Macey, Carl (Conservative) – 1,264
Skegness South – Conservative hold
- Blackburn, Susan (Conservative) – 1,329
- Brookes, Billy (SUDS) – 881
- Poole, Claire (Labour) – 305
Tattershall Castle – Conservative hold
- Ashton, Tom (Conservative) – 2,109
- Croft, Jacob (Labour) – 289
- Stokes, Karen (Green) – 220
Wainfleet – Conservative hold
- Bowkett, Wendy (Conservative) – 1,948
- Findley, Ady (SUDS) – 282
- Finnis, Jonathan (Green) – 217
- Wood, Keziah (Labour) – 390
Woodhall Spa and Wragby – Conservative hold
- Bradwell, Patricia Anne (Conservative) – 2,626
- Masterman, Paul (Labour) – 603
North Kesteven Wards
Bassingham & Welbourn – Lincolnshire Independents Hold
- Eckert, Russell (Conservative) – 1,152
- Overton, Marianne (Lincolnshire Independents) – 1,828
- Townsend, Vonnie (Labour) – 319
Eagle & Hykeham West – Conservative hold
- Broadley, Ian (Liberal Democrat) – 138
- Dillon, Nikki (Independent) – 408
- Thompson, Mike (Conservative) – 1,600
- Watt, Calum (Labour and Co-operative) – 362
Heckington – Conservative hold
- Key, Andrew (Conservative) – 2,547
- Peacock, Jennifer (Labour) – 577
Hykeham Forum – Conservative hold
- Rodgerson, Calvin (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 601
- Roe, Stephen (Conservative) – 1,595
Metheringham Rural – Conservative hold
- Bissitt, Calvin (Labour and Co-operative) – 340
- Byatt, Nick (Lincolnshire Independents) – 573
- Kendrick, Rob (Conservative) – 1,534
Potterhanworth & Coleby – Conservative hold
- Carrington, Ian (Conservative) – 1,508
- Chapman, Stephen (Liberal Democrat) – 126
- Edwards-Shea, Linda (Labour) – 431
- Lundgren, Peter (Lincolnshire Independents) – 926
Ruskington – Conservative hold
- Lowndes, Linda (Labour) – 562
- Wright, Richard (Conservative) – 2,203
Sleaford – Conservative hold
- Allan, Mark (Conservative) – 1,062
- Edwards-Shea, Paul (Labour) – 475
- Greetham, Robert (Independent) – 38
- Hislop, Susan (Liberal Democrat) – 105
- Hunt, Edward (Independent) – 58
- Lorimer, Heather (Independent) – 190
- Oates, Robert (Lincolnshire Independents) – 402
Sleaford Rural – Conservative hold
- Hagues, Andrew (Conservative) – 1,392
- Mason, Steve (Independent) – 356
- Smith, Ian (Liberal Democrat) – 114
- Suiter, David (Lincolnshire Independents) – 382
- White, Keith (Labour) – 268
Waddington & Hykeham East – Conservative hold
- Byron, Corinne (Liberal Democrat) – 141
- Dyer, Thomas (Conservative) – 1,428
- Lord, Jacob (Lincolnshire Independents) – 273
- Parker, Sue (Labour) – 393
Washingborough – Conservative hold
- Blackmore, Jason (Liberal Party – Our Local Voice) – 50
- Catton, Diana (Liberal Democrat) – 86
- Cawrey, Lindsey (Conservative) – 1,632
- Crawshaw, Terry (Green) – 195
- Hewson, Gary (Labour and Co-operative Party) – 322
- Lundgren, George (Lincolnshire Independents) – 205
South Holland Wards
Crowland – Conservative hold
- Fairman, Richard (Independent) – 588
- Pepper, Nigel (Conservative) – 2,102
Donington Rural – South Holland Independent Gain
- Colman, Martin (Green) – 138
- Grocock, Rodney (Conservative) – 956
- King, Jane (South Holland Independents) – 1,072
Holbeach – Conservative hold
- Carter, Tracey (Conservative) – 1,646
- Foyster, Paul (South Holland Independents) – 400
- Thomas, James (Labour) – 196
Holbeach Rural – Conservative hold
- Clark, Christopher (Green) – 401
- Coupland, Peter (Conservative) – 1,910
- McNally, Edward (Independent) – 287
Spalding East – South Holland Independents Gain
- Gibson, Robert (South Holland Independents) – 1,003
- Poll, Eddy (Conservative) – 967
Spalding Elloe – Conservative hold
- Dickens, Douglas (Independent) – 254
- Longbottom, Rebecca (Labour) – 171
- Sneath, Elizabeth (Conservative) – 1,284
- Violett, Heather (Green) – 206
Spalding South – Conservative hold
- Blake, Martin (Green) – 109
- Brown, Nicholas (Labour) – 209
- Hasan, Manzur (South Holland Independents) – 835
- Taylor, Gary (Conservative) – 995
Spalding West – South Holland Independents hold
- Denman, David (Conservative) – 390
- Newton, Angela (South Holland Independents) – 1,627
The Suttons – Conservative Gain
- Brewis, Christopher (Independent) – 1,015
- Tyrrell, Jack (Conservative) – 1,231
South Kesteven wards
Bourne North & Morton – Conservative hold
- Hare, Barry (Labour) – 561
- Woolley, Sue (Conservative) – 1,962
Bourne South & Thurlby – Conservative hold
- Mumby, Bob (Labour and Cooperative) – 811
- Reid, Robert (Conservative) – 1,906
Colsterworth Rural – Conservative hold
- Adams, Bob (Conservative) – 1,984
- Shorrock, Rob (Labour) – 600
Deepings East – Independent Gain
- Dilks, Phil (Independent) – 1,763
- Dobson, Barry (Conservative) – 909
Deepings West & Rural – Independent Gain
- Baxter, Ashley (Independent) – 1,621
- Halfhide, Andrew (Conservative) – 1,259
Folkingham Rural – Conservative hold
- Hansen, The Chocolate Man (Jan, Independent) – 897
- Hill, Martin (Conservative) – 1,985
- Richardson, Paul (Labour and Co-operative) – 479
Grantham Barrowby – Conservative hold
- Forman, Tracey (Labour and Co-operative) – 682
- Turner, Michael (Green) – 210
- Whittington, Mark (Conservative) – 1,527
Grantham East – Conservative hold
- Fawcett, Stuart (Labour) – 381
- Hewerdine, Stephen (Independent) – 50
- Selby, Ian (Independent) – 544
- Stooke, Elvis (Independent) – 157
- Wootten, Linda (Conservative) – 941
Grantham North – Conservative hold
- Hasnip, Wayne (Labour) – 525
- Simmons, Ian (Green) – 353
- Wootten, Ray (Conservative) – 2,130
Grantham South – Conservative hold
- Gayfer, Anne (Green) – 346
- Stead, Louis (Independent) – 38
- Steptoe, Lee (Labour and Co-operative) – 712
- Stokes, Adam (Conservative) – 984
- Wells, Bruce (Independent) – 122
Grantham West – Conservative hold
- Davies, Richard (Conservative) – 1,153
- King, Vi (Labour and Co-operative) – 479
- Morgan, Christopher (Green) – 196
Hough – Conservative hold
- Blackwell, Andrew (Labour) – 395
- Maughan, Alexander (Conservative) – 2,074
- Wood, Paul (Independent) – 1,084
Stamford East – Conservative hold
- Bisnauthsing, Harrish (Liberal Democrats) – 894
- Burke, Chris (Labour) – 493
- Cooke, Kelham (Conservative) – 1,227
Stamford West – Independent Gain
- Carroll, Steve (Independent) – 258
- Carter-Begbie, Angela (Independent) – 49
- Cleaver, Richard (Independent) – 1,339
- Pugh, Owen (Conservative) – 865
- Winterbourne, Jo (Labour) – 276
West Lindsey Wards
Bardney & Cherry Willingham – Conservative hold
- Darcel, Chris (Lincolnshire Independents) – 628
- Fleetwood, Ian (Conservative) – 1,731
- Jackson, Ben (Reform UK) – 54
- Jennings, Sheila (Labour) – 391
Gainsborough Hill – Liberal Democrat Hold
- Bibb, Sheila (Conservative) – 316
- Boles, Matt (Liberal Democrat) – 908
- Hancock, Michael (Labour) – 155
- O’Connor, Pat (Reform UK) – 104
Gainsborough Rural South – Conservative hold
- Butroid, Richard (Conservative) – 1,915
- Connell, Quincy (Lincolnshire Independents) – 222
- Cox, Tom (Labour) – 495
- Velan, Baptiste (Liberal Democrats) – 268
Gainsborough Trent – Lib Dem Gain
- Ashby, Laura (Conservative) – 250
- Key, Paul (Independent) – 355
- Smith, Perry (Labour) – 164
- Young, Trevor (Liberal Democrats) – 1,100
Market Rasen Wolds – Lib Dem Gain
- Bunney, Stephen (Liberal Democrats) – 1,480
- Coulson, Tracey (Conservative) – 1,466
- Saywell, Colin (Labour) – 294
Nettleham & Saxilby – Conservative hold
- Brockway, Jackie (Conservative) – 2,052
- Green, Morag (Labour) – 336
- Loryman, Benjamin (Green) – 220
- White, Angela (Liberal Democrats) – 478
North Wolds – Conservative hold
- Green, Brian (Labour) – 419
- Reece, Louise (Liberal Democrats) – 720
- Smith, Tom (Conservative) – 1,686
Scotter Rural – Conservative hold
- Adderley, Robert (Labour) – 276
- Howitt-Cowan, Paul (Independent) – 390
- Perraton-Williams, Clio (Conservative) – 1,054
- Rollings, Lesley (Liberal Democrats) – 992
Welton Rural – Conservative hold
- Bond, David (Labour) – 445
- Rawlins, Sue (Conservative) – 1,724
- Rodgers, Diana (Independent) – 684
- Taylor, Neil (Liberal Democrat) – 224