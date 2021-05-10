Lockdown changes from May 17 you’ll want to know

The Prime Minister has confirmed the third step of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown will go ahead from May 17, including indoor mixing with other households and eating and drinking inside restaurants and pubs.

Most legal restrictions on meeting others outdoors will be lifted – although gatherings of over 30 people will remain illegal. Indoors, the rule of six or two households will still apply, and maintaining a distance is advised.

Pubs, restaurants, cinemas and other venues will be able to operate indoors and foreign holidays will also not be restricted any more, with the introduction of the traffic light system.

University students will be able to have face-to-face lessons so long as they are tested twice a week and care home named visitors will increase from two to five.

College and secondary school students will also not be required to wear face coverings in communal areas.

Up to 30 people will be able to attend weddings, receptions and wakes, as well as funerals — and this will also apply to other types of events including bar mitzvahs and christenings.

Step four will not begin until at least June 21, where all limits on social contact are set to be lifted and all remaining premises, including nightclubs, will be able to open.

More information can be found on the government website.

In Monday’s Downing Street Press Conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Today we are announcing the single biggest step on our roadmap, and it will allow us to do many of the things that we’ve yearned to do for a long time.”

He added: “We remain on track to move to step four, on June 21.”