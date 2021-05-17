Lockdown easing week starts with 31 COVID-19 cases and no deaths in Greater Lincolnshire
Indoor eating, drinking and mixing begins
There have been 31 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and no COVID-related deaths on Monday, as restrictions eased further as part of the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 21 new cases in Lincolnshire, seven in North Lincolnshire and three in North East Lincolnshire.
No coronavirus deaths were registered on Monday. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
However, NHS England reported one new hospital death on Monday at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust for the first day in 10 days, bringing the Greater Lincolnshire total to 1,306 since the pandemic started.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock, speaking in the House of Commons on Monday confirmed fewer than 1,000 people are in UK hospitals with coronavirus.
National cases have increased by 1,979 to 4,452,756, while deaths have risen by five to 127,684.
Since Sunday, Greater Lincolnshire and England have seen a drop in their infections with rises in just three of the nine Greater Lincolnshire districts.
South Holland, Lincoln and North East Lincolnshire have all seen increases in their rates with the former now overtaking North Lincolnshire with the highest infection rate in Greater Lincolnshire.
Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rates up to May 17 according to the government dashboard:
In national news, people must continue to play their part in stopping coronavirus, Boris Johnson has said, as lockdown rules ease in England, Wales and most of Scotland.
Millions can now socialise indoors in limited numbers, hug loved ones and visit pubs and restaurants inside.
Thousands of British holidaymakers have started taking advantage of the easing of lockdown rules on overseas travel also.
Travellers from England, Scotland and Wales are jetting off to some countries in what the crisis-hit tourism industry hopes is the start of a recovery.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Monday, May 17
60,337 cases (up 31)
- 41,885 in Lincolnshire (up 21)
- 9,713 in North Lincolnshire (up seven)
- 8,739 in North East Lincolnshire (up three)
2,192 deaths (no change)
- 1,617 from Lincolnshire (no change)
- 307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,306 hospital deaths (up one)
- 813 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up one)
- 41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 451 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,452,756 UK cases, 127,684 deaths