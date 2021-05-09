Lorry ploughs into parked cars and walls on Lincoln street
The lorry was abandoned in the street
Police are searching for three men after a lorry smashed into a number of parked cars and property walls in Lincoln in the early hours of the morning.
The white lorry entered Charlesworth Street and ploughed into the parked vehicles at around 4.33am (Sunday, May 9), leaving a trail of damages.
Three men are believed to have abandoned the lorry in the street, before heading in the direction of Foss Bank.
Lincolnshire Police said in a statement: “Officers are working to trace these individuals and would like to hear from any witnesses to this.
“If you witnessed this incident and haven’t yet spoken with us, please make a report through one of the following ways:
- By calling 101 – quoting incident 43 of 09/05/2021.
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to quote reference 43 of 09/05/2021 in the subject line.
- You can also report anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.