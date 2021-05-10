10% drop in Lincolnshire COVID-19 cases week-on-week
Coronavirus infections continue to drop
There were 310 coronavirus cases in Greater Lincolnshire and three COVID-related deaths last week – 36 fewer cases on the previous week, but one more death.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard over the weekend recorded 39 new cases in Lincolnshire, 15 in North Lincolnshire and eight in North East Lincolnshire.
The numbers mean a 10% drop in cases, but a 50% rise in deaths, week-on-week.
No deaths were registered at the weekend, leaving the weekly tally at three. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England also reported no hospital deaths this weekend with but there were two in the days before. There had been none the previous week.
Over the weekend, national cases increased to 4,434,860, while deaths rose to 127,605.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce further relaxation of coronavirus measures in the near future.
The BBC reports today that he will say the data supports the move, which could see the return of indoor hospitality and household mixing, from May 17.
It will also mean that people will be able to meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors and six, or two households, indoors. Even hugs between friends and family could be allowed.
Cinemas and soft play areas could also be included.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire on Sunday, May 9
59,999 cases (up 62)
- 41,666 in Lincolnshire (up 39)
- 9,629 in North Lincolnshire (up 15)
- 8,704 in North East Lincolnshire (up eight)
2,192 deaths (no change)
- 1,617 from Lincolnshire (no change)
- 307 from North Lincolnshire (no change)
- 268 from North East Lincolnshire (no change)
of which 1,305 hospital deaths (no change)
- 812 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (no change)
- 41 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 451 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (no change)
4,431,043 UK cases, 127,598 deaths