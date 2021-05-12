Luxury 66-bed care home planned for Grimsby

The proposal is also part of a wider development on the arable site incorporating 239 homes by Barratt and David Wilson Developments, which according to planning documents, was due to start last month.

The care home will be three storey and arranged in three separate blocks to achieve different types of care for the elderly and “approximately 50% of bedrooms to be premium standard,” according to developers.

Gardens will be included in the designs with a “high quality hard and soft landscaping, providing a variety of experiences, seating areas and destinations,” say documents.

The landscaping has been designed for people with dementia and would include sensory planting and circular paths as well as garden terrace areas.

Resident activity areas for bowls are also planned for the development.

Developers said: “The building design has been developed to optimise the living experience, and wellbeing of the residents, as well as the staff who work there.”

“A care home is not firstly an institution, but rather a home to many elderly people, and has therefore to work and feel as such.”

The car park will have 30 parking spaces and three disabled spaces.

North East Lincolnshire Council will make a decision on whether to approve or reject plans in due course.