North East Lincs mayor opens revamped Grimsby town square
One of his first official duties
North East Lincolnshire’s new mayor had a busy first official day in office, leading the first walkthrough of Grimsby’s transformed St James’ Square.
Cllr David Hasthorpe led the first official walk through the revamped area of Grimsby town centre just hours after he accepted the role of mayor.
Plans to improve the St James’ Square area were approved in November 2019, and though some final touches need to be added, the hoardings have come down and it is now open to public use.
Completion works will include a showcase artwork piece on Wilko’s wall, to make the area more eye-catching for passers-by.
The project was part of a wider scheme to “unlock the potential” of Grimsby town centre, and is being supported with around £3.4 million from government’s local growth fund.
It has been opened just in time for the spring bank holiday weekend, which delighted the new mayor.
Cllr Hasthorpe said: “What a way to start my first official day as our Borough’s Mayor. This is fantastic – a tremendous difference.
“Everyone involved should take huge pride in what has been achieved, work that also shows off the wonderful Grimsby Minster in all its glory.”