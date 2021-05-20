Over 40% of Lincolnshire people now had second dose of COVID vaccine

More than 40% of the eligible population in Lincolnshire have been given a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest figures.

Data released on Thursday shows altogether 721,787 jabs have been administered in the county between December 8 and May 16 — a further 44,936 in the last week, and 6.21% up on the 42,145 jabs given the week before.

The latest figures show that some 460,634 Lincolnshire residents have received their first vaccine dose and 261,153 have been given their second.

Of those over the age of 40, a total of 400,808 have received their first vaccination and another 236,054 have had their second.

Some 59,826 people aged under 40 have received their first dose, with a further 25,099 receiving a second jab so far. This includes those aged between 16 to 40-year-olds who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.

Office for National Statistics estimates put the total adult (16+) Lincolnshire population at 629,926, meaning that around 73% of residents have now received their first jab and 41.45% their second.

In North Lincolnshire, a total of 162,167 (61,655 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 132,483 (45,767 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.

People in Lincolnshire aged 34 and 35 can book their COVID-19 jab from Thursday, but qualifying people in Lincoln may have to travel out of the city for now.

Dose shortages and booking availabilities might mean that people will be offered appointments outside of the city to begin with.

People aged 34 and 35 in Lincoln were told on the morning of Thursday, May 20 that Newark was their nearest facility to book through.