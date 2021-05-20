Grantham get £5.5m grant to transform town centre

Grantham town centre will see a multi-million pound transformation, after a £5.56 million grant from the government’s Future High Streets Fund and was confirmed by South Kesteven District Council on Wednesday.

It is hoped that the investment will help regenerate Grantham town centre, and detailed plans for key projects are now being finalised.

As part of the bid, the council and its economic growth and regeneration company, InvestSK, highlighted numerous issues that need addressing in the town.

These issues included the desire for a more pedestrian-friendly environment, a reduction on town centre congestion, more opportunities for local businesses and improved family-friendly evening economy.

The primary focus will be transforming access from the railway station into the town, with plans to convert empty retail units into homes and workplaces, as well as investing in other public areas.

South Kesteven District Council will appoint a programme manager, project officer and town centre manager to help deliver the three-year programme.

The Leader of SKDC, and Chairman of InvestSK, Cllr Kelham Cooke, said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The funding will help reinvigorate Grantham town centre and make it an even better place for people to live, work and visit.

“Traditional high streets are changing across the country, but we aim to ensure the town centre remains a focal point for residents and visitors for generations to come.”