Period home in Louth with swimming pool and holiday let cottages asks £1m

An incredible seven-bedroom period property in Louth has been put on the market for over £1 million, and it comes with a host of enviable features.
The property on Manby Road has been listed by William H Brown in Skegness for £1.3 million.
As well as having four reception rooms and three bathrooms, this house also comes with an outdoor swimming pool and three holiday let cottages, that each have three bedrooms.
A heated outdoor swimming pool in view of the holiday let cottages. | Photo: William H Brown
That’s not all, as there are also two stable blocks and extensive private parking space at the front and rear of the property.
There is a long gravelled driveway leading to the holiday parking area, extending beyond the house to the front for access to main house parking.
Lets take a closer look:
The deer statues outside the entrance porch are a charming touch. | Photo: William H Brown
The entrance hallway is lavish and grand. | Photo: William H Brown
The lounge boasts a focal decorative fireplace with inset log burning stove. | Photo: William H Brown
Natural light is no concern for the dining room. | Photo: William H Brown
The L-shaped kitchen diner has been described as the “hub of the home”. | Photo: William H Brown
A bed that wouldn’t look out of place inside Buckingham Palace. | Photo: William H Brown
There are, remarkably, two conservatories inside this home. | Photo: William H Brown
All bedrooms have their own unique style, but chandeliers appear to be a necessity throughout the house. | Photo: William H Brown
The family bathroom offers a standalone bathtub and a corner shower cubicle. | Photo: William H Brown
