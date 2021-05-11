Photos show aftermath of tragic fatal house fire in Boston
An investigation has been launched
Photos and videos have emerged of a smoking and blackened home after a person tragically died in a fire in Boston.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue and Lincolnshire Police launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, which happened on Tooley Street during the afternoon of Monday, May 10. The cause has not yet been revealed.
Six fire crews from Boston, Spalding, Horncastle and Donington attended the scene at 12.17pm and extinguished the fire.
A video captured at the scene shows smoking debris as fire crews put out the blaze.
A closure was put in place for some time causing traffic to build up in the area near Skirbeck Road.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue previously said: “Emergency services in Lincolnshire are sadly reporting the death of a person following a house fire in Boston earlier today (Monday). Fire and police investigations into the cause have began and are ongoing.”