Photos show aftermath of tragic fatal house fire in Boston

Each month in 2021, The Lincolnite and publishers Stonebow Media will offer our support to a local charity, with free advertising and promotion across our website and social media channels, to help them raise funds and awareness.

This month is the turn of Mablethorpe Wildlife Rescue, a charity that funds the rescue and care of hundreds of seals and sea birds.

The team have rescued over 1,000 seals since they began in 1974, normally helping between 30 to 60 a year, as well as sea birds such as puffins and goslings.

The charity operates on the grounds of Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary & Wildlife Centre, as well as running a seal sanctuary shop in Mablethorpe town centre.

The centre is just 20 minutes away from Donna Nook, a hotspot for grey seals in Lincolnshire.

Dennis Drew, director at the rescue, has said the last year of coronavirus has taken its toll on the charity.

“We’re doing our very best, but funds are really low, without public support this could be our last year.

“Restrictions have kept charity shops closed, and we haven’t been eligible for government support, but the public have been so good for us, they are fundamental to the charity’s progression.”

There are currently over 360 animals on site at Mablethorpe Wildlife Rescue, all of which are rescued creatures that were either injured or in need of help.

Dennis said that he is excited for May 17 and the subsequent school half term holidays to get more people coming to the rescue.

“Since they have reopened on April 12, we have seen a marked increase in financial support from our charity shops, but numbers at the rescue itself are still quite low.

“We’ve got a whole host of activities to look forward to, including seal, meerkat and lemur talks and lots of other fun ideas.”

There is currently a one way route around the centre, and the indoor areas will stay closed until May 17 in line with government guidelines.

Treating and looking after these animals is not cheap, and Mablethorpe Wildlife Rescue is in danger of liquidation if donations don’t come in.

Trustees are responsible for the running of the seal and wildlife hospital, as well as buying fish, paying for vet expenses and caring for the animals before releasing them back into the wild.

How to support Mablethorpe Wildlife Rescue

Make a donation to the rescue here (the option to make this a monthly payment is available).

Visit the seal sanctuary and wildlife centre, open every day from 10am until 5pm. £9.95 for general admission, children under 3-years-old go free and aged 3-15 costs £6.95.

Visit the gift shop: all profits go towards care for the animals.