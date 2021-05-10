Person dies after Boston house fire
An investigation has been launched after a person died in a house fire in Boston on Monday afternoon.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue said six crews from Boston, Spalding, Horncastle and Donington attended the scene to extinguish the fire on Tooley Street at 12.17pm on May 10.
The fire service announced the tragic news on Monday evening, saying: “Emergency services in Lincolnshire are sadly reporting the death of a person following a house fire in Boston earlier today (Monday). Fire and police investigations into the cause have began and are ongoing.”
They added that a man was also treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
A video captured at the scene shows smoke billowing out from badly damaged windows at the property, while a road was closed for some time causing traffic to build up in the area near Skirbeck Road.