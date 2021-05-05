Plans for 121 new homes in Bourne set to be approved

Developers’ plans for 121 new homes in Bourne are set to be approved next week.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee will be recommended to give the go ahead to the joint proposals from Larkfleet Homes and The Bettinson Trustees for land at Manning Road, on Wednesday.

The plans will include 36 homes classed as affordable along with open space and a small children’s play area along the western front.

A new spine road that provides access to the proposed dwellings from Manning Road is also planned.

In a report before the committee members, council officers said: “The application site is allocated for residential development in the local plan and the proposed scheme is considered to comply with the development principles that accompany the allocation.”

The applicants will also be asked to pay a total of £688,972 towards education, health and open space provision in the area.

In documents before the council, the developers said: “The site will deliver a wide range of house types and on-site open space as well as potentially contributing to the provision of local education and health care facilities to be delivered off-site through the vehicle of S106 contributions. The site cannot viably deliver its own on-site local facilities but will be accessible to the existing local community facilities nearby”

More than 22 people have objected to the plans, including Bourne Town Council, who said the proposals were out of keeping with the character of the area, on land designated as employment and raised concerns over traffic on Manning Road.