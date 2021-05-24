Police find discarded shotgun on Lincoln street
Probe into how and why the weapon was left there
Lincolnshire Police have uncovered a single barrel shotgun at Waterside South in Lincoln.
The firearm has been recovered and made safe by specially trained officers.
Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen any suspicious activity in the area, as they investigate how and why the weapon was left there.
Anyone with information is urged to call 101 with incident reference number 137 of May 24.