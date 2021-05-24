Lincolnshire Police senior officer calls for action on road dangers after 200K charity run

He has raised over £40k and now wants action

The head of crime for Lincolnshire Police has completed a 200km run for charity, raising over £41,000 for road crash victim charity RoadPeace.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Cox ran 200 kilometres during Global Road Safety Week, starting on May 17 and finishing on May 23.

He began at the location of the first ever UK fatal road crash near Crystal Palace in London, before ending his run at the RoadPeace Wood at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

An incredible £41,900 was raised by the time of reporting, the most money raised by a single event for RoadPeace in the charity’s history.

Andy Cox is the national police lead for fatal collision investigation, and has called for more action on road danger, as there are an average of five people killed every day on Britain’s roads.

He wants the length of mandatory driving bans for drivers convicted of causing death by dangerous or careless driving to be increased, as well as the introduction of mandatory dashcam and speed limiters on vehicles.

Andy has also called for the names of those killed in road crashes in the last year to be read in parliament, as well as having a review into the exceptional hardship defence, which enabled defendants to continue driving despite having more than twelve points on a licence.

The #AndyCox200km run concludes tomorrow but we must continue the road danger conversation and support @RoadPeace. This video is a call for action – parliamentarians, road safety leaders and the public at large, it's time. pic.twitter.com/KXNSqkPFSQ — Andy Cox (@AndyCoxDCS) May 22, 2021

He said: “Five people being killed and over sixty people seriously injured on the roads every day is not inevitable.

“Much more needs to be done to prevent the needless suffering caused by road danger.

“Whilst the challenge and UN Global Road Safety Week has put the issue in the spotlight, coordinated action is needed by government to tackle it.”

There is still time to donate to Andy’s cause, and you can do so by visiting his fundraising page.