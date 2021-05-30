Police name Lincoln stabbing murder victim
Three men arrested over St Giles murder
The 23-year-old man who died from stab wounds in St Giles this week has been named by police.
Sam Davies lived in the city and was found dead in Coleridge Gardens, Lincoln, on the evening of May 27, around 10.48pm.
At this stage, Lincolnshire Police said they do not have a photograph of Sam that they can release.
Three men aged 18, 23 and 24, remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for information in relation to Sam’s death.
People can get in touch with Lincolnshire in one of the following ways:
- Through the dedicated portal, Operation Level, where you can submit information or footage, anonymously
- Call 101, quoting Incident 536 of May 27