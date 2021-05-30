Police name Lincoln stabbing murder victim

Lincoln City fans are feeling optimistic but cautious ahead of the League One play-off final, and a few supporters have given The Lincolnite their score predictions.

The Imps will play Blackpool at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with the winners earning promotion to the Championship.

It’s a division Lincoln haven’t been in for 70 years, and they will be going into the game as slight betting underdogs.

This hasn’t been an issue for Michael Appleton’s men before, as they’ve upset the odds by even being where they are this season.

ALSO READ: Lincoln City heroes: the Imps looking to write history at Wembley

Here’s what some Lincoln City fans predicted for the big game:

Sharon Smith: Lincoln 2-0 Blackpool

“I think we are the underdogs and having nothing to prove, we’re in a much better position than the team thought we’d be in. We should go ahead and enjoy the occasion and hopefully that will help us through to the win!”

Gary Hutchinson (The Stacey West fan site): Lincoln 2-1 Blackpool

“I think it will be a tight affair, both sides are in the final with good reason. On the big pitch I hope we can find space to exploit. With Liam Bridcutt pulling strings and having both McGrandles and Walsh (hopefully) fit, I think we have just enough to nick it.”

Jack Theaker: Lincoln 2-1 Blackpool

“Evenly matched sides, so it’ll be a tight match. Nine goals for and against in the last two games against Blackpool means it won’t be a one goal game.”

Ben Porteus: Lincoln 3-2 Blackpool

“Lincoln have a dangerous attack that has scored a lot of goals against big teams this season. With Blackpool’s second leg score and Lincoln’s defence towards the end of the season, I can see goals and a win for the Imps.”

Rob Scott: Lincoln 1-0 Blackpool

“I expect a tight game. Both teams are top three in the league for best defences. There’s been nine goals in the two games we’ve played Blackpool, but Sunday I can’t see it being like that. I think one goal will win it, and it has to be us, it’s destined to be.”

Rhys Collings: Lincoln 2-1 Blackpool

Jason Free: Lincoln 3-0 Blackpool

Nathan Tomlinson: Lincoln 2-1 Blackpool

Rhys: “Lincoln are strong defensively, but much stronger going forward, they’ll score on the counter attack.”

Jason: “Rampant Imps are up for it and blow Blackpool away. Hopper, Grant and Rogers make 4,000 fans go mad.”

Nathan: “Scoring won’t be an issue, personally I think it’s down to if the lads can handle the pressure and turn up for the full 90, unlike the first half of Sunderland. Hopefully with Eyoma and Walsh we can keep them outputs like the second half of that game.”

Ellis Karran: Lincoln 2-2 Blackpool (Lincoln win on penalties)

So what about myself? Well I am somewhat of a football romantic, and while my blood pressure would prefer it not to go to penalties, I just think the teams are so evenly matched that it might come down to the dreaded shootout lottery.

Up The Imps on Sunday!