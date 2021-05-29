Police clear out Lincoln park after grenade found in lake
Bomb disposal squad attending
Police are urging people to avoid Hartsholme Park in Lincoln after a grenade was pulled out of the lake.
A cordon is in place at the park and the bomb disposal squad are travelling to the scene.
Skellingthorpe Road will remain open to motorists, but not pedestrians.
These closures are likely to be in place for the next two hours, police said.
The grenade was found by magnet fisher Ashley Spring, who called police upon the discovery.