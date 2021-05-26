Real ale and cider pub crawl replaces Lincoln beer festival
Check out the online list and support your local
‘Support your local’, is the message from organisers of the Lincoln Beer Festival – which was scheduled for this weekend before it was cancelled.
Instead, they have created a trail of real ales and ciders, and where to find them, across the county.
This weekend would have seen over 100 real ales from independent breweries across the country being served to thousands of thirsty customers.
However, with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the event is unable to go ahead for the second year running.
Pubs reopened to customers indoors after the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions on May 17 and Lincoln CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) is encouraging members and non-members to visit local pubs over the bank holiday weekend to discover the range of real ales on offer.
An online list has been compiled of the beers and ciders pubs intend to have available between May 28 and 31, with more to be added in during the course of the week.
Aaron Joyce, chairman of Lincoln CAMRA, said: “What makes the British pub unique is delicious, fresh cask beer. It’s a drink you can only enjoy in the pub – or at a beer festival.
“However, millions of drinkers across the UK have not been able to enjoy it for much of the last twelve months. So now pubs have reopened, I’d like to encourage everyone to get down to their local pub for a fresh cask beer, preferably from a local brewery.
“You’ll not only get a great-tasting beer but you’ll be supporting local independent breweries and our struggling pub-industry.”