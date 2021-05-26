Welcome back! Lincolnshire skies braced for return of Red Arrows

The Red Arrows set off on their journey back to Lincolnshire after a five-week pre-season training sortie in Greece known as Exercise Springhawk.

The team trained at their home base at RAF Scampton before moving overseas for Exercise Springhawk. The annual oversees training allows the Red Arrows to take advantage of more settled weather conditions, with a high-tempo of flying.

During the trip, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team also showcased an impressive huge team loop, which is part of their new arrival manoeuvre for their 2021 shows. The team recently announced 23 displays for the summer season in 2021, starting on June 4 at the Midlands Air Festival.

The team’s jets departed Greece on Tuesdsay, May 25 and made a refuelling stop on the return home. They said it was “great to meet up with our friends the Krila Oluje display team during the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team’s stop in Croatia – especially as 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the Croatian Armed Forces”.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Red Arrows also kept busy with several major flypasts, including marking the 75th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day.

See more of the gallery of the Greece departure/Croatia stop off below: