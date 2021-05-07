Recruitment drive for naked Lincolnshire butlers
Looking for “guys with buff bodies”
Butlers with Bums and Adonis Cabaret are on the lookout for Lincolnshire “guys with buff bodies to help keep hen party celebrators from disappointment”.
The two companies specialise in serving up naked butlers and have launched a recruitment drive to get more guys on board.
They are looking for buff guys ranging from 23-38 years old to get mingling with hen do guests galore, serving up canapés and drinks and posing for photos. Gym enthusiasts and fitness lovers are being encouraged to apply.
The butlers will be required to wear Butlers with Bums’ signature black and pink attire, including an apron where they will be showing their bum at the back, a collar, cuffs and a bow tie.
Dan Harley, Director of Butlers with Bums and also a former butler, said: “We have a lot of demand for our buff butlers across the UK right now for hen dos, birthday parties and corporate events, but the shortage of guys throughout the UK is becoming a big problem for us.
“We know there are gym enthusiasts and fitness lovers out there that are perfect for the job and would like them to urgently get in touch and get involved.”
Former actor and performer Tristan Mills, who runs the Adonis Cabaret, said: “We are hoping to expand our shows and recruit many more guys.”
