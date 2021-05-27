Grantham
May 27, 2021 11.50 am

Road closed after crash in Grantham

Emergency services attended the scene
Emergency services attended the scene. | Photo: R S Mortiss

A road was closed in Grantham after police, ambulance and a fire crew attended a crash on Thursday morning.

A red Kia was seen on the kerb with emergency services dealing with a casualty at around 11.25am.

Police were called to reports of a car leaving the road and crashing into a wall, which has then collapsed onto a pedestrian. Police said there are not believed to be any serious injuries.

Emergency services attended to a casualty by a red Kia on Guildhall Street in Grantham. | Photo: R S Mortiss

The road was blocked while emergency services attended. before the vehicle was recovered.

Spotted an error? Please notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.