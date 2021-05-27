Road closed after crash in Grantham
Emergency services attended the scene
A road was closed in Grantham after police, ambulance and a fire crew attended a crash on Thursday morning.
A red Kia was seen on the kerb with emergency services dealing with a casualty at around 11.25am.
Police were called to reports of a car leaving the road and crashing into a wall, which has then collapsed onto a pedestrian. Police said there are not believed to be any serious injuries.
The road was blocked while emergency services attended. before the vehicle was recovered.