Teen arrested as man left unconscious in Lincoln assault
CCTV had been monitoring a group before the assault
A 50-year-old man was left unconscious with a serious head injury after an alleged assault in Lincoln City Square.
Officers were alerted to the incident by the city council’s CCTV teams in Lincoln at 11.03pm on Saturday, May 9. The CCTV team had been monitoring a group of people prior to the assault.
Police attended the scene and provided help to the victim, who was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of ABH before being released under investigation pending further enquires.
A serious incident in the centre of Lincoln that demonstrated once again the vital importance of 24hr CCTV monitoring. A huge thank you to @lincolncouncil CCTV monitoring team. Lincoln would be less safe without you. Sterling work. #safertogether
— Marc Jones PCC (@MarcJonesLincs) May 10, 2021