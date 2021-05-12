Proposed £15m Grimsby food supply facilities signal 50 jobs
It will create up to 50 new jobs in the area
Plans for a £15 million development in Grimsby, which will create up to 50 new jobs, have been submitted to North East Lincolnshire Council.
Developer Wykeland Group has applied for planning consent for a new state-of-the-art facility at the Europarc business park in Grimsby.
This will allow for HSH Coldstores, a leading food profits supply chain business, to have a temperature-controlled storage facility, three-storey offices and a refrigeration plant room.
Altogether this will take up 171,000 sq ft of floorspace, with plans also in place for an 80-space car park, with electric charging points and room for bicycles and motorbikes, on a 12-acre site.
HSH Coldstores already has three sites in Grimsby, providing solutions for frozen and chilled food products by offering cold storage, transport, or both.
The family-run company has more than 130 staff at its existing sites and in driving roles, and new jobs created by the Europarc development would include coldstore operatives, LGV drivers and stock office administrators.
Anthony Howard, Managing Director of HSH Coldstores, said: “This expansion is needed due to increasing demand for storage from existing and potential new customers.
“I’m extremely excited that we’re growing and Europarc is the perfect location, with its fantastic road links and other food–based businesses on site, for this exciting new facility.
“We’re really proud to be working in partnership with Wykeland to invest in the local community and boost the economy.
“It’s fantastic we’re in a position to expand in the current climate, but it’s only possible because of the hard work and dedication of our whole team.”