Teen named after fatal lorry crash on A18
Rest in peace Adam
An 18-year-old boy who lost his life in a crash with an HGV on the A18 in Scunthorpe has been named.
Adam Simms died after a blue Hyundai crashed with a red HGV on the A18 Mortal Ash Hill in the town at 8.55am on Friday, May 21.
Adam’s family are currently being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy to be respected while they grieve their loss.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses on the A18 Mortal Ash Hill at the time who are yet to come forward.
If you saw the collision itself, either of the vehicles beforehand, or have dashcam footage that would help investigations, call 101 and quote incident 99 of April 21.