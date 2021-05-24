The Lincolnite tries: Mr Padfield’s Pickles

Homemade chutneys, marmalades, jams and pickles have been created by a local business in Lincoln with a fusion of Lincolnshire and Welsh flavours.

Edgar Padfield and his wife Vera started making the products in Wales and passed on their skills and techniques to their daughter Jill. After growing up with the array of different tastes in the family kitchen, Jill and her children Thomas and Sarah wanted to continue the family legacy and share it with others.

Self-employed actor Thomas said he spent a lot of childhood with extended family in Lincoln and moved to the city with his mother around two years ago. The trio launched Mr Padfield’s Pickles in 2019 and the products are sold in Lincoln, across Europe and as far away as North America.

The products can be purchased from the Etsy shop and in May this year also became available on Amazon. Mr Padfield’s Pickles also supplies stockists such as Bells Tea Shop in Lincoln and The Red Lion Inn in Raithby near Spilsby, and is in talks with other local stockists.

Beetroot relish, classic tomato chutney and pickled shallots were among the founding products from Edgar and Vera. The family has since developed more with Mr Padfield’s Pickles selling around 35 different chutneys, marmalades, jams and pickles, which are all made by Jill.

The pear and walnut chutney has become of the firm’s most popular savoury products and can be faired with curry for example. There are also seasonal products, such as spiced apple minced meat for Christmas and bramble jelly for autumn.

The products are a fusion of Lincolnshire and Welsh flavours and are priced at around £4 a jar. Each jar includes serving suggestions and a Welsh translation to keep with the family’s Welsh heritage.

Thomas told The Lincolnite his favourite product is the mandarin marmalade, saying: “I love the flavour. It is exactly the thing I need to get me started on a morning. It is the best breakfast food money can buy.”

Mr Padfield’s Pickles also recently entered the Great Taste Awards and is currently waiting to find out whether or not the business was successful with its application.