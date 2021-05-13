The Lincolnite tries: The Food Cavern in Lincoln

A Lincoln woman never flipped a burger in her life before she decided to make a career change and launch The Food Cavern butty van last year.

Hayley Cook, who has two daughters including 21-year-old Bethany Jones, worked in the pharmacy at Lincoln County Hospital for two years. She went on maternity leave when her daughter Daisy True was born in 2018 before taking a year out for health reasons.

The Food Cavern is located near Howdens Joinery on Tritton Road in Lincoln and sells food ranging from burgers, including a chicken burger stack, wraps and breakfast baps to jacket potatoes and freshly made rolls.

Vegetarian and vegan options will be added in the near future as the menu continues to change.

Hayley bought the business in February last year and renamed it The Food Cavern and The Lincolnite went to check it out.

The 40-year-old decided to try something completely different as her sister-in-law was selling up her business on Sadler Road, which at the time was called Jo’s Snack Shack.

Hayley had served food at Hemswell car boot sale before the coronavirus pandemic hit before working ever since at her current location,

She has had a turbulent first year of business, but her loyal customers and passion for food has kept her going.

Hayley said: “I did one event and then we went into lockdown. I had put lots of money into it and was panicking as I had seen so many businesses close.

“Every time Boris made an announcement I was worried, but I have worked hard to keep it going and my customers have kept me smiling. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my partner Robert True.

“I have never worked so hard for so little, but I absolutely love my job. I had never flipped a burger in my life before, but now food is a passion and I am enthusiastic about my job.”

The Food Cavern is open Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 2pm. From May 22, it will also open on Saturdays between 8.30am and 1.30pm.