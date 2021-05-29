Third man arrested over Lincoln stabbing murder
Another suspect in the St Giles murder case
A third man, aged 18, has been arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday after the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man in Lincoln on Thursday night.
Two other men, aged 23 and 24, remain in police custody for questioning after also being arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.
The body of the 23-year-old stabbing victim, who has not been formally named, was found with knife wounds caused in Coleridge Gardens in the St Giles area of the city at around 10.48pm on May 27.
Lincolnshire Police believe the fatal stabbing happened after an altercation in the area of Coleridge Gardens, Browning Drive and the park nearby after 10pm that night.
Senior Investigating Officer DCI Richard Myszczyszyn from EMSOU said: “Our thoughts are with the man and his family and we’re doing what we can to support them at this difficult time.
“I’d like to also reassure the public that this is an isolated incident,” DCI Myszczyszyn added.
Investigating officers are asking people to get in touch if they have CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information that may assist the murder probe.
Lincolnshire Police opened dedicated portal has been set up for the incident at the Operation Level website.
You can use the portal as another means to share information direct to the investigation team. All information or footage can be provided and uploaded anonymously through the portal.