Three quarters of Lincolnshire residents had the first dose of a COVID vaccine

Three quarters of Lincolnshire residents have now had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Data released on Thursday shows altogether 767,588 jabs have been administered in the county between December 8 and May 23 — a further 45,801 in the last week, and 1.9% up on the 44,936 jabs given the week before.

The latest figures show that some 472,384 Lincolnshire residents have received their first vaccine dose and 295,204 have been given their second.

Of those over the age of 40, a total of 403,014 have received their first vaccination and another 265,872 have had their second.

Some 69,370 people aged under 40 have received their first dose, with a further 29,332 receiving a second jab so far. This includes those aged between 16 to 40-year-olds who are clinically vulnerable and at more risk of serious symptoms of coronavirus.

Office for National Statistics estimates put the total adult (16+) Lincolnshire population at 629,926, meaning that around 75% of residents have now received their first jab and 42.2% their second.

In North Lincolnshire, a total of 173,007 (69,540 second doses) vaccines have been distributed and 141,642 (51,756 second doses) have received a jab in North East Lincolnshire.

People aged 30 and 31 can now book to have their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.

The NHS is urging people to take up the offer of the jab, and to book appointments for both the required doses at the same time (between eight and 12 weeks).

Hospitals and care homes in North East Lincolnshire have gone two weeks without any new COVID cases, according to the council’s latest epidemiology report.