Woman dies in three car crash on A52
Mini, Audi and Ford cars involved
A 75-year-old woman has sustained fatal injuries in a three car crash on Saturday on the A52 near Osbournby.
It happened at around 5.30pm on May 1 when Lincolnshire Police were called to A52 Grantham Road, between the roundabout with the A15 and the turning for Scott Willoughby.
Three cars were involved: a grey Mini Cooper S, a red Audi S3 and a grey Ford Fiesta. All the cars were going in the same direction before the collision, from the East to the West along the A52.
Police said a 75-year-old woman from Nottingham who was travelling in one of the cars was fatally injured in the collision.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw any of the vehicles prior to the incident, or anyone who has any information or dashcam footage that might assist the investigation.
If you have information please contact police in one of the following ways:
- Call 101, quoting Incident 353 of 1st May;
- Email [email protected] putting “Incident 353 of May 1″ in the Subject line;
- Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.