Motorcyclist injured in A158 collision
Police are appealing for witnesses
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was found with serious injuries on the A158 in Wragby this morning.
Police were called to reports of a collision at 9.22am on May 2. It is thought no other vehicles were involved but the rider may have hit a deer.
The motorcyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment and the road was closed for over two hours whilst emergency services were on the scene and the bike was recovered.
Lincolnshire Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or have any dashcam footage.
You can get in touch by:
- Calling 101, quoting incident 111 of May 2
- Email [email protected]lincs.pnn.police.uk putting incident reference ‘Incident reference 111 of May 2
- Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111