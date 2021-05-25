Women decorate Lincolnshire coast with positive messages during charity walk
Spreading positivity across the coast
A group of Lincolnshire women have been spreading positivity across the Lincolnshire coast during a 28-mile walk for a mental health charity.
Lydia Steiner, Jamie Fraser, Shannon Brown, Charlie Hall and Hannah Newman set off from Donna Nook Nature Reserve on May 15, as part of a walk to raise money for Mind, the mental health charity.
The women have raised a fantastic £1,553 at the time of reporting, 310% of their initial £500 target. The walk took them from Donna Nook all the way to Skegness Pier, and they drew feel good messages with chalk along the way.
The walkway on the route they took was illustrated with lovely messages of positivity, in the hope that it can brighten someone’s day if they walk past.
On the fundraiser set up for the event, organiser Lydia said: “We all have our own reasons for participating in this walk, but above all we want to do something to help those who are struggling during this tough time and let them know that we are thinking about them.
“It is so easy to feel alone when you’re consumed by your mental health and that is why it is so important to reach out. We want to use this platform as an opportunity to encourage people to do just that.”
You can still donate to their cause by visiting the JustGiving page.