36 new COVID cases on Thursday but no deaths for 11 days in Lincolnshire

There have been 36 coronavirus cases on Thursday but no COVID-related deaths for 11 days in Greater Lincolnshire.

The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 15 new cases in Lincolnshire, 13 in North East Lincolnshire and eight in North Lincolnshire.

No deaths were reported in Lincolnshire on June 3 for the 11th day in a row. These include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.

NHS England also registered no new local hospital deaths at its four local health trusts for a week, which currently stands at 1,310.

National cases increased by 5,274 to 4,499,878 – the highest COVID case number since late March – while deaths rose by 18 to 127,812.

In local news, more than half of the eligible population of Lincolnshire has had two doses of COVID-19 vaccination.

Data released on Thursday shows altogether 818,283 jabs have been administered in the county between December 8 and May 30 — a further 50,695 in the last week, and 11% up on the 45,801 jabs given the week before.

The latest regional data mirrors that of the national figure with more than 54,366,166 cumulative doses having now been given out of which 21,609,261 were second jabs.

Around 65,000 people are waiting for treatment in Lincolnshire’s hospitals, with more than 3,800 in the queue for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a comparison, in March 2020, just seven people waited more than 52 weeks for treatment. The figure is now at 3,856.

Here’s Greater Lincolnshire’s infection rate up to June 2:

In national headlines, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned the government has to “keep this country safe” ahead of revealing which countries will be moved onto the green list – or taken off it.

Ministers are set to make the first update to the traffic light system introduced three weeks ago, with changes due to take place from June 7.

Boris Johnson has had his second dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The prime minister received his jab at the Francis Crick Institute in London on Thursday evening, having had his first dose back in March.

