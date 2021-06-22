Boston and Lincoln COVID infection rates double

Boston and Lincoln have seen infection rates double over the past seven days, however, North East Lincolnshire still tops the Greater Lincolnshire table.

According to the latest data, in the seven days up to June 21, Boston saw its infection rate jump from 28.5 per 100,000 population to 62.7 with an extra 44 cases overall. Nationally it went from 249th highest to 163rd.

Meanwhile, Lincoln moved from the bottom of the Lincolnshire table and 315th nationally to third and 220th respectively. A further 48 cases in the city saw its infection rate jump from 25.5 to 62.7.

North East Lincolnshire, which has sat at the top for the past two years saw an additional 200 cases over seven days, increasing its national ranking from 89th to 57th.

Lincolnshire County Council’s deputy director of public health said rates across Lincolnshire were rising and had been for a couple of weeks.

“It makes sense, that’s where there’s the highest proportion of younger people who are going to be less vaccinated, living in urban areas with a denser population which is easier to make contact and a higher risk of transmission,” he said.

“So it’s as we would expect given the demographics in the areas, things are going up now, again, we’ve been predicting that for a while but it has really started to take effect now.

“Areas where there’s less people who are vaccinated, its rising slightly faster, which just reinforces that vaccines do work and the best way to protect yourself and those around you from COVID-19, is to get jabs in and make sure you complete the course get double jabbed.”

Across Greater Lincolnshire the rise was reflected by all but one authority, with North Lincolnshire the only one to show a slight drop from 23.8 to 23.2 – but still confirming 40 positive cases. Nationally its ranking dropped from 280 to 331.

The Greater Lincolnshire average saw a 67% rise overall from 28.6 to 47.9